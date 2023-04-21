Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Jog, dance, lift weights: Your guide to what to do at neighbourhood gym

Jog, dance, lift weights: Your guide to what to do at neighbourhood gym

The fitness centres have the equipment and professionals you need to get in shape, safely

New Delhi
Premium
Jog, dance, lift weights: Your guide to what to do at neighbourhood gym

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 12:41 PM IST
Follow Us

For Indian fitness addicts, their favourite place is where they can walk, jog, or even dance to stay in shape. No wonder then that gymnasiums are now everywhere: from gated colonies to malls.
Dance and strength training are popular among gym users younger than 30 years old. Yoga is appealing to users older than 30, according to data from Cult.fit, a gym chain in 50 Indian cities. Women prefer mornings to work out and men have no particular preference.
TechSci Research, a marketing consulting company, estimates there were around 20,000 to 25,000 gyms in the country last year. As many as 6 million people in India were willing to pay for fitness solutions. A majority of gym memberships are purchased by working professionals and by consumers aged between 20 and 40.

Topics :FitnessGym workoutshealthy lifestyle

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 12:41 PM IST

Also Read

Curefoods raises Rs 300 cr in round led by Binny Bansal's investment fund

Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg

Gold trading at Rs 50,950 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 58,100/kg

Gold price up by Rs 550, trading at Rs 53,730; silver rises by Rs 700

Gold, silver prices unchanged today; yellow metal trading at Rs 53,950

Investors should stagger entry into medium-to long-duration debt funds

There's action in passive funds, build your core equity portfolio with them

Start locking into best available FD rates; invest across tenures

Balance yield with rating when choosing a bond, be aware of liquidity risk

Gold ETFs acquire patina of 4-year low investment in FY23, shows data

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story