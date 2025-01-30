UPI transaction won't work from Feb 1 if ID contains special characters

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has said that from February 1 people can’t use special characters in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) identity (ID). All such information has to be alphanumeric.

The move aims to improve the popular digital payments platform’s security and ensure compliance with technical specifications.

“We have been working with the ecosystem to improve compliance, though the issue has been largely resolved, it is observed that a few of the participants continue to be non-compliant. Considering the criticality of compliance to the specifications, it has been decided not to allow any special characters in UPI transaction ID. Any transaction with ID containing special characters shall be declined by the central system. This shall be effective 1st February 2025,” according to an UPI circular dated January 9.

Implications for users

Users who try to make transactions through non-compliant apps after February 1 will face transaction failures if their app generates transaction IDs with special characters.

Example of transaction IDs

Valid transaction ID: upi1234567890abc12345

Invalid transaction ID: upi@123456!7890#abcd

In this example, the first transaction ID is valid as it consists solely of letters and numbers. The second ID is invalid due to the inclusion of special characters such as @, !, and #.

Consequently, if a user attempts to make a payment through an app that generates invalid transaction IDs (like the second example), the transaction will be rejected by NPCI.

What steps can users take to ensure their UPI transactions are not affected by this new rule

Check for updates: Ensure that your UPI app is updated to the latest version, as updates often include compliance features and security enhancements. Regularly check the app's settings or announcements for any notifications regarding compliance with NPCI's new rules.

Contact customer support: If unsure about your app's compliance, reach out to customer support for clarification. They can confirm whether the app will be able to process transactions without special characters in the ID.

Use trusted UPI applications: Download official apps: Only use UPI applications from trusted sources, such as official app stores. Avoid third-party apps that may not adhere to NPCI guidelines.

The use of UPI for daily transactions has seen a significant rise. According to data from December 2024, UPI transactions hit a record high of 16.73 billion, marking an 8 per cent increase from November.