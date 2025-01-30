Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / UPI transaction won't work from Feb 1 if ID contains special characters

UPI transaction won't work from Feb 1 if ID contains special characters

Step meant to improve transaction security and technology compliance, says NPCI

UPI
UPI(Photo: Shutterstock)
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 11:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has said that from February 1 people can’t use special characters in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) identity (ID). All such information has to be alphanumeric.
 
The move aims to improve the popular digital payments platform’s security and ensure compliance with technical specifications.
 
“We have been working with the ecosystem to improve compliance, though the issue has been largely resolved, it is observed that a few of the participants continue to be non-compliant. Considering the criticality of compliance to the specifications, it has been decided not to allow any special characters in UPI transaction ID. Any transaction with ID containing special characters shall be declined by the central system. This shall be effective 1st February 2025,” according to an UPI circular dated January 9.
 

Also Read

UPI credit cards: Track spending as frequent small txn can strain budget

UPI's share in total digital payments in India grows to 83% in 2024

UPI-enabled credit cards see 20% monthly growth, users avg 40 transactions

UPI can grow 10 times from current base, says NPCI chief Dilip Asbe

Navi crosses 1% market share in UPI transactions in December 2024

Implications for users
 
Users who try to make transactions through non-compliant apps after February 1 will face transaction failures if their app generates transaction IDs with special characters.
 
Example of transaction IDs
 
Valid transaction ID: upi1234567890abc12345
Invalid transaction ID: upi@123456!7890#abcd
 
In this example, the first transaction ID is valid as it consists solely of letters and numbers. The second ID is invalid due to the inclusion of special characters such as @, !, and #.
Consequently, if a user attempts to make a payment through an app that generates invalid transaction IDs (like the second example), the transaction will be rejected by NPCI.
 
What steps can users take to ensure their UPI transactions are not affected by this new rule
 
Check for updates: Ensure that your UPI app is updated to the latest version, as updates often include compliance features and security enhancements. Regularly check the app's settings or announcements for any notifications regarding compliance with NPCI's new rules.
 
Contact customer support: If unsure about your app's compliance, reach out to customer support for clarification. They can confirm whether the app will be able to process transactions without special characters in the ID.
 
Use trusted UPI applications: Download official apps: Only use UPI applications from trusted sources, such as official app stores. Avoid third-party apps that may not adhere to NPCI guidelines.
 
The use of UPI for daily transactions has seen a significant rise. According to data from December 2024, UPI transactions hit a record high of 16.73 billion, marking an 8 per cent increase from November.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What Trump's immigration crackdown means for Indian, other foreign students

Will Budget 2025 make home loans cheaper? Here's what experts say

US immigration: What changed in 10 days since Trump's inauguration-decoded

HC pulls up I-T dept for software: Taxpayers can now claim 87A tax rebate

Migration to push UK population to 72.5 mn by 2032: Why it may hit Indians

Topics :UPI transactions

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story