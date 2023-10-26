How to maximise your Diwali shopping with festive credit card offers

- 10 per cent instant discount at Amazon
- Up to 20 per cent instant discount on Bosch products
- Up to 10 per cent instant discount on Dell products
- Up to 22.5 per cent instant discount on Haier products
- Up to 27.5 per cent cashback on Samsung purchases
- 12 per cent instant discount on domestic flights booked via Yatra and ixigo
- 5 per cent cashback at Max Stores
- 10 per cent instant discount on Paytm Restaurant deals
- The 'Happy Dining' program on SBI credit cards offer a discount of up to 15 per cent on dining with partner restaurants of SBI Cards.
- 5X Reward Points on purchases at Marks & Spencer, Myntra, Nykaa, and Reliance Digital.
- Complimentary lounge access at over 1000 airports.
- Complimentary Club Vistara Silver Tier and MakeMyTrip Black Elite membership as Welcome benefits.
- 5 per cent cashback on Amazon, BookMyShow, Cult.fit, Flipkart, Myntra, Sony LIV, Swiggy, Tata CLiQ, Uber, and Zomato.
- 1 per cent cashback on all other expenses (excluding Fuel), including EMI and Wallet transactions.
- 10X CashPoints on Amazon, BigBasket, Flipkart, Reliance Smart SuperStore, and Swiggy.
- 5X CashPoints on EMI spends at various merchant locations.
- 10 per cent off on Myntra.
- 20 per cent off on Ed Sheeran ‘India Tour 2024 tickets and 48-hour exclusive pre-sale.
- 20 per cent off on Disney+ Hotstar subscription.
- 10 per cent instant discount on Flipkart.
- 20 per cent cashback on Bosch & Siemens, Godrej and Oppo.
- 10 per cent cashback on BOSE.
- 15 per cent cashback on Yatra.
- Amazon Great India Festival Sale with 10 per cent off.
- Flipkart Sale with 10 per cent off sitewide.
- Yatra Sale with up to 20 per cent off.
- Croma Sale with 10 per cent off. The offer is available at Croma stores.
- Up to 10 per cent instant discount in Flipkart Big Billion Days
- 10 per cent instant discount on purchase of Rs 1,500 from TataCliq
- Up to 15 per cent off on Goibibo international hotel booking
- Flat 15 per cent instant discount on domestic booking in MakeMyTrip
- Flat 10 per cent off on minimum purchase of Rs 2,500 from Amazon Fresh
- Flat 15 per cent off on Titan
- 15 per cent off on Eazydiner
- Flat Rs 400 off on Myntra
- 12 per cent cashback on EMI conversion on Indigo Airline bookings every Saturday and Sunday
- Flat Rs 300 off on Ajio
- Up to Rs 3000 off on EaseMyTrip with IndusInd Bank Cards
- 25 per cent discount at Easemytrip.
- 5 per cent instant discount on Ola Electric scooters.
- Up to 22.5 per cent cashback on Samsung and LG products.
- Up to 20 per cent cashback on Panasonic gadgets.
- 15 per cent instant discount on EazyDiner.
- Shoppers have the chance to win premium smartphones and Amazon Vouchers.
- Special cricket match offers during ongoing cricket matches like, 20 per cent discount (up to Rs 200) on Zomato online orders and 20 per cent discount (up to Rs 1,000) on dining while watching matches.
- Discounts on Swiggy, Tata CLiQ, Blinkit, Zomato, BookMyShow, domestic and international flights, and Gostor.com.
- 5 per cent cashback on jewellery purchases using AU Credit Cards.
- Home loan customers get a 0.25 per cent processing fee waiver.
- Gold loan customers receive zero processing fees for loans up to Rs 3 lakhs.
- Flat Rs 150 off on Bigbasket.
- 10 per cent off on Amazon.
- 50 per cent off on Oven Story Pizza.
- Additional 5 per cent discount on PharmEasy.
- Flat 25 per cent off on MediBuddy Gold.
- Rs 3,000 off on Joyalukkas diamond jewellery.
- Up to 5 per cent unlimited cashback.
- Benefits up to Rs 75,000.
- Airport lounge access (4 domestic airport lounge visits each year).
- Cyber fraud insurance of up to Rs 2 lakh.
|Brand
|Card Issuer
|Offer Details
|Validity
|Flipkart Dussehra Sale
|Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, SBI Card
|10% off, up to Rs. 1,250 on a minimum order of Rs. 5,000
|October 22- October 29
|Axis Bank
|Unlimited 5% cashback through Flipkart Axis Credit Card
|NA
|Amazon Great Indian Festival
|HDFC Bank
|10% instant discount, up to Rs. 10,000 on EasyEMI Cards
|October 22- October 27
|Bank of Baroda
|10% instant discount, up to Rs. 8,000
|October 22- October 27
|ICICI Bank
|5% instant discount + unlimited 5% back on a minimum order of Rs. 2,500
|October 22- October 27
|OneCard
|10% instant discount, up to Rs. 2,500
|October 22- October 27
|Myntra Dussehra Sale
|AU Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank, RuPay Credit Card, OneCard
|10% instant discount, up to Rs. 1,000 on a minimum order value of Rs. 3,500
|October 20- October 25
|ICICI Bank
|10% instant discount, up to Rs. 200 on a minimum order value of Rs. 3,500
|NA
|Swiggy
|RuPay Credit Cards
|Extra 20% off, up to Rs. 200 on transactions above Rs. 249
|NA
|OneCard
|Extra 10% off, up to Rs. 40 on orders above Rs. 249
|NA
|AU Bank
|Additional 15% off, up to Rs. 125 on transactions above Rs. 399
|NA
|Zomato
|ICICI Bank
| Flat Rs. 100 off, up to Rs. 100 on orders above Rs. 599
Code: ICICICCNEW
|NA
|Canara Bank
| 15% off, up to Rs. 125 on orders above Rs. 399
Code: CANARAFEST
|NA
|Axis Bank
| 10% off, up to Rs. 100 on orders above Rs. 399
Code: AXISWORLDCUP
|Till October 31
|Croma
|Federal Bank
| 10% discount, up to Rs. 2,000 on non-EMI transactions
10%, up to Rs. 3,000 cashback on EMI transactions
|Wednesday
|IDFC First Bank
| 5% off, up to Rs. 1,500 on non-EMI transactions
10%, up to Rs. 2,000 cashback on EMI transactions
|Monday
|ICICI Bank
| Up to Rs. 1,000 instant discount on EMI transactions
Up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on non-EMI transactions
|Thursday
|Up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount
|Friday & Saturday
|HDFC Bank
|7.5% off, up to Rs. 3,000 discount
|Friday
|HSBC Bank
|7.5% off, up to Rs. 7,500 discount
|Saturday & Sunday
|Tata CLiQ
|Kotak
|10% instant discount, up to Rs. 1,000 on orders above Rs. 1,500
|October 17- November 3
|Axis Bank
| 10% instant discount, up to Rs. 200 on orders above Rs. 1,500
Code: CLIQAXIS200
|1 October- December 31
|OneCard
| 10% instant discount, up to Rs. 500 on orders above Rs. 1,500
Code: ONECLIQ10
|September 17 - October 31
If you pair the right credit cards together, you can save a lot of money. For example, instead of just a single credit card, you can use multiple credit cards across different categories like fuel, shopping, travel, etc. This way you will have access to high reward points and exclusive benefits across all your spending categories whether you have to out for dinner, go for a vacation, refuel your vehicle, etc.
Secondly, most reward points come with an expiry date and you must use them before they are wasted. Also, card issuers change rewards points on different spends and categories so be sure to monitor that frequently.
Paisabazaar advises users to ensure routine purchases through credit cards. These credit cards not only make transactions more convenient but also let you save money. It is best to use cards with a strong online rewards program or a flat cashback rate. As you put most of your day-to-day expenses on your credit card, you get used to cashless transactions and this eventually leads to a higher accumulation of credit card rewards. In the future, you can redeem these reward points and save more.