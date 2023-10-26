Zerodha forays into MF space with passive fund launches: Should you invest?



There is an equal allocation of large and midcap stocks in Nifty LargeMidcap 250. If there is a large cap-fuelled rally, this index will not do as well as a pure large-cap fund (or index). Similarly, if the rally is midcap-fuelled, a pure midcap index or fund will do better than this.

" Midcap stocks have the potential to evolve into large-cap and blue-chip companies over the short to medium term. Investing in such funds allows you to tap into these opportunities. Over the past five years, this index has delivered an impressive 17% total return, with a 15.8% return since its inception. However, this index fund focuses on midcap stocks, which are inherently high-risk. The volatility in midcap stock prices can be reflected in this index..For instance, in the past week, the index experienced a 4% drop, highlighting this risk," said Suresh KP, Investment Adviser and NISM Certified - Research Analyst.

It is important to note that midcap stocks, while offering growth potential, also come with higher risk. There’s no guarantee that this index will consistently generate stable returns that can offset volatility.Experts suggest that this index is apt for high-risk tolerant investors who want a blend of large-cap and midcap exposure.