Zerodha forays into MF space with passive fund launches: Should you invest?

Zerodha Fund House will only have direct plans.
- The Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index aims to reflect the performance of the large and midcap companies listed at NSE with 50% weight allocated to each segment.
- The 250 stocks of Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index are the combination of the universe of stocks forming part of Nifty 100 Index and Nifty Midcap 150 Index.
- The Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index covers approximately 84% of the full market capitalization, around 87% of the free-float market capitalization and approximately 69% of the total liquidity of all traded equity stocks on NSE based on 6 month average as of September 29, 2023
- The largest sectors in Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index are Financial Services (27.74%), Information Technology (9.06%) and Capital Goods (7.89%)
- Since inception on April 01, 2005, till September 29, 2023, the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index has delivered 15.8% CAGR as compared to 14.5% CAGR by Nifty 100 Index and 17.3% CAGR by Nifty Midcap 150 Index
- The Nifty LargeMidcap 250 index has not witnessed negative returns in the 7 year and 10 year investment horizons, based on daily rolling return analysis (Source: NSE Indices. Data as on September 29, 2023).
It is important to note that midcap stocks, while offering growth potential, also come with higher risk. There’s no guarantee that this index will consistently generate stable returns that can offset volatility.
There is an equal allocation of large and midcap stocks in Nifty LargeMidcap 250. If there is a large cap-fuelled rally, this index will not do as well as a pure large-cap fund (or index). Similarly, if the rally is midcap-fuelled, a pure midcap index or fund will do better than this.
Experts suggest that this index is apt for high-risk tolerant investors who want a blend of large-cap and midcap exposure.