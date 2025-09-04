Fixed deposit rates of 10 finance companies: Know terms and tenures

Fixed deposits are a safe and steady way to earn money A new analysis of fixed deposit offerings from leading financial companies highlights a clear trade-off between safety and returns.

Most of the companies, including Mahindra Finance, Sundaram Home Finance and ICICI Home Finance, hold a high AAA/Stable credit rating, indicating a high level of safety for investors. Shriram Finance and PNB Housing Finance have a AA+ rating, while Muthoot Capital Services and Manipal Housing Finance have A+ and A ratings, respectively.

All companies offer an additional interest rate for senior citizens, ranging from 0.10 per cent to 0.25 per cent (Mahindra Finance) and 0.50 per cent (Shriram Finance, Sundaram Home Finance, and Can Fin Homes).