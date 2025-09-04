Late ITR after Sept 15: Why the hit is bigger than just a penalty fee

Filing your income tax return (ITR) by the September 15 deadline is not just about ticking off a compliance box. Missing it can mean more than a late fee, it can snowball into interest outgo, lost tax benefits, and even trouble with future financial planning , says Niyati Shah, chartered accountant, vertical head, personal tax at 1 Finance.

The late-filing fee: Section 234F

Under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, a mandatory penalty applies if you miss the due date:

Rs 1,000 if total income is up to Rs 5 lakh

Rs 5,000 if income exceeds Rs 5 lakh

“This penalty is levied even if all your tax is already deducted at source (TDS) and no extra tax is due,” explains Shah.

Extra interest charges under Sections 234A, 234B and 234C It does not stop at the late fee. Delayed returns attract interest on unpaid or underpaid taxes: Section 234A: 1 per cent per month on unpaid tax from 16 September till filing Section 234B: 1 per cent per month from 1 April if advance tax paid is less than 90 per cent of liability Section 234C: 1 per cent per month on missed or underpaid advance tax instalments “For taxpayers with significant liabilities, even a short delay can inflate the final tax bill substantially,” notes Shah.

Other hidden setbacks Late filing also carries broader financial consequences: Refunds delayed: Processing and crediting of refunds may take longer. Loss carry-forward blocked: Business income and capital gains losses cannot be carried forward. Only house property loss and depreciation carry-forward is allowed. No old tax regime option: A late filer is mandatorily shifted to the new regime, even if the old one was more tax-efficient. Loan and visa impact: Banks, NBFCs, and embassies often ask for ITR proofs. A late return may complicate approvals and affect creditworthiness. A real-world example Consider a salaried individual earning ~12 lakh. If he files on 1 October instead of 15 September, Shah illustrates, here’s how the costs add up: