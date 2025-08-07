Fixed deposits after RBI holds repo rate steady: Banks with best returns

Small finance banks lead the pack Smaller banks offer the most competitive FD rates, especially for tenures of one to five years.
- slice Small Finance Bank: Offers 8.50 per cent FD rate, the highest, for an 18-month tenure.
- Jana Small Finance Bank: 8.00 per cent rate for five-year FDs, and 7.50 per cent for three-year deposits.
- Suryoday Small Finance Bank: 8.20 per cent on five-year FDs and 7.75 per cent on three-year FDs.
- Equitas and ESAF Small Finance Banks: Up to 7.60 per cent for 444 and 888-day tenures.
|Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
|
Bank Name
|Interest Rates (p.a.)
|Highest slab
|
1-year tenure (%)
|
3-year tenure (%)
|
5-year tenure (%)
|%
|Tenure
|SMALL FINANCE BANKS
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.10
|2 years 1 day to 3 years
|6.35
|7.10
|6.75
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|7.60
|888 days
|7.25
|7.25
|7.00
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|7.60
|444 days
|4.75
|6.00
|5.75
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|5 years
|7.25
|7.50
|8.00
|slice Small Finance Bank
|8.50
|18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days
|6.75
|8.25
|7.75
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.20
|5 years
|7.50
|7.75
|8.20
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|7.45
|2 years
|7.25
|7.20
|7.20
|Unity Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|1001 days
|6.50
|7.25
|7.25
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|7.65
|2 years to 3 years
|6.00
|7.65
|7.25
Private-sector banks offer moderate yields
- Private banks are offering FD rates between 6.25 per cent and 7.40 per cent.
- DCB Bank and Bandhan Bank: Offer up to 7.40 per cent for two- and three-year tenures.
- RBL Bank: Offers 7.20 per cent two- and three-year tenures.
- IndusInd Bank and YES Bank: Provide 7.00 per cent for one- and three-year tenures.
|Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
|
Bank Name
|Interest Rates (p.a.)
|Highest slab
|
1-year tenure (%)
|
3-year tenure (%)
|
5-year tenure (%)
|%
|Tenure
|PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|Axis Bank
|6.60
|18 months to 10 years
|6.25
|6.60
|6.60
|Bandhan Bank
|7.40
|2 years to less than 3 years
|7.25
|7.25
|5.85
|City Union Bank
|6.75
|365 days
|6.75
|6.65
|6.25
|CSB Bank
|6.80
|13 months
|5.00
|5.75
|5.75
|DBS Bank
|6.55
|376 days to 600 days
|6.30
|6.40
|6.25
|DCB Bank
|7.40
|27 months to less than 28 months
|7.00
|7.00
|7.00
|Federal Bank
|6.70
|444 days
|6.40
|6.60
|6.25
|HDFC Bank
|6.60
|18 months to less than 21 months
|6.25
|6.45
|6.40
|ICICI Bank
|6.60
|2 years 1 day to 10 years
|6.25
|6.60
|6.60
|IDFC FIRST Bank
|6.75
|2 years 1 day to 3 years
|6.30
|6.75
|6.60
|IndusInd Bank
|7.00
|1 year 1 month to 2 years
|6.75
|6.75
|6.65
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|7.30
|888 days
|6.75
|6.75
|6.50
|Karur Vysya Bank
|6.85
|444 days
|6.60
|6.60
|6.60
|Karnataka Bank
|6.65
|555 days
|6.50
|6.15
|6.15
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|6.60
|391 days to 23 months
|6.25
|6.40
|6.25
|RBL Bank
|7.20
|2 years 1 day to 3 years
|7.00
|7.20
|6.70
|SBM Bank India
|7.50
|5 years
|7.05
|7.05
|7.50
|South Indian Bank
|6.60
|1 year 7 days
|6.50
|6.20
|5.70
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|7.05
|400 days (TMB400)
|6.80
|6.25
|6.25
|YES Bank
|7.00
|3 years to less than 5 years
|6.65
|7.00
|6.75
Public-sector banks: Stable but lower returns
- State-run banks remain conservative on deposit rates, with most capping offers around 6.50–7.00 per cent.
- Central Bank of India offers 7.00 per cent for ultra-long tenures of 2222 or 3333 days.
- Indian Overseas Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank offer 6.75 per cent and 6.80 per cent respectively for select tenures.
|Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
|
Bank Name
|Interest Rates (p.a.)
|Highest slab
|
1-year tenure (%)
|
3-year tenure (%)
|
5-year tenure (%)
|%
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app