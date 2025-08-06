Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Think your landlord's house insurance covers you? Here's the truth

Think your landlord's house insurance covers you? Here's the truth

Most tenants wrongly assume their landlord's insurance covers their belongings. Here's why tenant home insurance is essential and how it can save you from losses worth lakhs

House, home, home insurance
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 4:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In 2022, Ravi Mehta, a tech professional in Whitefield, Bengaluru, suffered a setback when a short circuit led to
 
a fire in his rented house. He lost electronics, furniture, and clothes worth Rs 5-6 lakh. Mehta had thought the landlord’s insurance would cover it. It didn’t.
 
“A content policy costing just Rs 207/year could have covered it,” says Ashwini Dubey, business head-home insurance at Policybazaar.com.
 
Many of us living in rented accommodations assume that their landlord’s home insurance will cover them during an unfortunate event. But as several such incidents show, this misconception could leave tenants vulnerable to financial losses running into lakhs.
 

What landlord insurance does and doesn’t cover

“Landlord insurance typically covers the building’s structure, walls, roof, fixtures, and fittings, for risks such as fire, earthquake, flood, short circuits, or riots,” says Ashwini Dubey, business head-home insurance at Policybazaar.com.
 
If the property becomes uninhabitable, it may also cover the landlord’s loss of rent. Some plans even include terrorism-related damages. But the crucial gap is this, tenant possessions are not covered.
 
“These policies won’t protect the tenant’s personal items like electronics, furniture or jewellery. Nor do they include liability for accidental damage caused by the tenant,” Dubey adds.
   

Why tenants need contents insurance, even for a rented house

A fire, flood, or burglary can wipe out everything a tenant owns. And replacing it all from scratch isn’t cheap.
 
“Contents insurance protects tenants’ valuables, furniture, clothes, electronics, appliances, from risks like fire, theft, or water leakage,” explains Pankaj Verma, chief technical officer, products & underwriting at Zurich Kotak General Insurance.
 
Verma also highlights the value of tenant liability cover.
 
“It helps if a tenant unintentionally damages the landlord’s property. It’s an often-overlooked but crucial protection,” he said.
 
Some policies even offer temporary accommodation costs if your rented home becomes unlivable.
 

Coverage and cost: Surprisingly affordable

Dubey notes that tenant policies, often called “contents-only insurance” can cover up to ~5 lakh worth of items for as little as ~200–300 annually. The process is largely digital, requires no inspections, and offers instant coverage.
 

Common exclusions include:

 
  • Wear and tear or depreciation 
  • Damage due to war, nuclear risks 
  • Unoccupied homes for long periods 
  • Undeclared high-value jewellery
 
Bottom line: Landlord insurance covers the building, not your belongings. For tenants, a low-cost home content policy is a smart move to avoid big surprises during life’s unexpected turns. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Claims for CGHS hospital treatment: Rules for geo-tagged photos explained

Claims rise 33% in monsoon as most car owners miss engine cover: Report

RBI's rate pause: Best chance to lock cheaper home loans and stable EMIs

New website makes work easier for NPS users: Here's how revamp helps them

From Re-KYC camps to auto investments: What RBI's 3 new moves mean for you

Topics :Home InsuranceBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story