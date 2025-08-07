Gurugram accounts for 91% of Delhi NCR's ₹5 Cr+ home sales in 2025

Despite a wider slowdown in residential real estate sales across Indian cities, luxury housing priced at ₹5 crore and above has emerged as a clear outlier, with Delhi NCR leading the pack. According to the latest analysis by real estate consultancy firm JLL India, 5,168 luxury homes were sold across the top seven cities in the first half of 2025 (H1 2025), and Delhi NCR alone contributed to 65% of these transactions.

This represents a 9% year-on-year growth in luxury housing sales for Delhi NCR, with 4,763 units sold in H1 2024, and a jump from 2,287 units in H1 2023. Luxury housing now makes up 27% of all residential sales in the region — up from 19% last year and just 12% in 2023.

“Developers remain confident about Delhi NCR’s vast market expanse to absorb such products, particularly because of the upcoming festive season and tamed inflationary scenario in the country at large. In fact, prominent real estate developers with a strong foothold in Delhi NCR are finally venturing beyond the home turf to take exposure in markets like Mumbai. Despite a significant annual dip of 23% in Delhi NCR’s overall sales across ticket sizes, the luxury segment remained unaffected. The share of luxury sales to the overall sales has also swelled to 27% in H1 2025, as compared to 19% and 12% in H1 2024 and H1 2023 respectively” said Dr. Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research & REIS, India, JLL.

top seven cities during H1 2025. Gurugram: The Luxury Capital of India The engine powering this boom? Gurugram, which accounted for a whopping 91% of Delhi NCR’s luxury housing transactions. The city’s rapid transformation into a premium real estate hub, combined with its evolving infrastructure, is attracting high-net-worth buyers seeking resort-style living and cutting-edge amenities. “The Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Dwarka Expressway are the two standout micro-markets, together contributing 61% of luxury sales in Delhi NCR during H1 2025,” said Manish Aggarwal, Senior Managing Director (North & East), JLL India. SPR alone made up 39% of luxury sales in Gurugram

Dwarka Expressway contributed 22%, thanks largely to the recent completion of the expressway Prominent national and large regional players launched luxury projects across SPR in the first half of the year. These corridors have emerged as high-demand zones, with national and regional developers launching ultra-premium projects that often start above the ₹5 crore mark, driven by a spike in land values and construction costs. Infrastructure: The Game Changer The boom is not accidental. The completion of the Dwarka Expressway, and planned metro lines in Gurugram, have elevated the region’s status as a livable, investable destination. As transport connectivity and civic infrastructure improve, the price and desirability of luxury properties continue to climb.

Other premium zones like Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension, NH-8, and Sohna Road also contributed to the luxury sales mix, albeit in smaller shares ranging from 7% to 10%. Golf Course Road, while established as a luxury hotbed, now sees limited availability in new launches. Affluent Buyers, Aspiration, and Lifestyle According to Dr. Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research & REIS, JLL India, demand has been driven by rising disposable incomes, aspirational lifestyle shifts, and an increasing preference for larger homes with modern amenities. Even though overall housing sales in Delhi NCR dipped by 23% across all ticket sizes, the luxury segment remained insulated, suggesting that high-end buyers remain unaffected by broader macroeconomic slowdowns or temporary demand fluctuations.

What Lies Ahead Delhi NCR, with Gurugram at its core, is expected to retain its dominant position in India’s luxury housing landscape, thanks to: Ongoing urbanisation Major infrastructure investments Expanding employment opportunities Evolving lifestyle aspirations of India's wealthy Key points: • Delhi NCR’s luxury* housing sales increased by 9% in H1 2025 compared to H1 2024 (5,168 units vs. 4,763 units) • Delhi NCR accounts for 65% of luxury sales across India’s top 7 cities As luxury living transitions from being aspirational to essential for a growing segment of India's elite, Delhi NCR continues to set the benchmark for upscale residential living.