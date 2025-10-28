Think you've lost old shares or dividends? IEPF portal can help you reclaim

What is the IEPF?
- Unpaid or unclaimed dividends remaining idle for seven consecutive years
- Shares related to such unpaid dividends
- Matured deposits, debentures, and interest thereon, if unclaimed
- You can verify this easily on the IEPF website (https://www.iepf.gov.in/):
- Go to the “Search Unclaimed and Unpaid Amounts” section.
- Enter your investor name, company name, or folio number.
- The system will display any matching unclaimed records.
- If your name appears, you can move on to filing a claim.
Steps to reclaim your investments
- Download and fill Form IEPF-5 from the MCA website.
- Attach supporting documents, such as:
- Self-attested copy of PAN and Aadhaar
- Cancelled cheque leaf
- Proof of shareholding or dividend entitlement (like old share certificates or dividend warrants)
A few key points to remember
- Claims can be filed online anytime; there’s no deadline for reclaiming.
- Legal heirs or nominees can also apply, but they’ll need to provide succession certificates or other legal proofs.
- It’s advisable to keep your KYC details updated with both the company’s registrar and your bank to avoid such transfers in the future.
Why it matters
