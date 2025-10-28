Vehicle ownership transfer: Hand over only after submitting Form 29

The Himachal Pradesh (HP) High Court recently ruled that a vehicle’s registered owner remains legally responsible for any accident until ownership is officially transferred in accordance with Section 50 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, even if the vehicle was sold earlier.

The case

In 2016, a car registered in the name of Boby Chauhan rolled down a ravine in Himachal Pradesh, killing three people. Chauhan claimed he had sold the car to the driver, Gian Chand, before the accident. However, the HP High Court held that under Section 50 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, ownership had not been officially transferred as the required intimation of transfer had not been made. The vehicle, therefore, remained registered in Chauhan’s name at the time of the accident.

Why sellers remain liable Under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, liability for accidents is based on statutory ownership rather than possession or private sale. “Section 2(30) defines the ‘owner’ as the person in whose name the vehicle is registered. Under Section 50, transfer of ownership takes effect only when duly intimated and endorsed by the registering authority. Until then, the seller remains the registered owner and is legally liable for any accident involving the vehicle,” says Amit Kumar Nag, partner, Aquilaw. Ownership transfer process The seller must submit Form 29 to the original RTO, along with buyer details, sale proof, RC, insurance, and PUC (pollution under control). Reporting of vehicle transfer must be done within 14 days of the transaction (or 45 days in case of inter-state transfers). The seller should then provide a copy of Form 29 to the buyer.

“The buyer must then apply for transfer within 30 days to the RTO of residence, submitting Form 30, the RC, transfer report, and prescribed fee. After verification, the RTO updates the RC with the new owner’s name,” says Shankey Agrawal, partner, BMR Legal. He adds that transfer is complete only after the RTO updates the RC. “This dual responsibility ensures transparency and certainty of liability. Failure by either party keeps the registered ownership unchanged, leaving the seller legally liable for any accident,” adds Nag. Common mistakes and best practices Many sellers assume that signing a sale agreement or handing over possession ends their liability. “But ownership continues until the RTO is formally notified within 14 days and the transfer is endorsed in the RC,” says Nag.

“Others skip obtaining an RTO-stamped acknowledgement or neglect updating the insurance policy in the buyer’s name. Often, sellers keep only photocopies or delivery notes without official proof of transfer,” says Agrawal. To limit liability, sellers must ensure that Forms 29 and 30 are submitted. “All pending dues should be cleared, an NOC obtained, and copies of the notarised sale agreement and related correspondence retained. The vehicle should not be handed over until the RTO acknowledges the transfer,” says Mayank Arora, partner, Chambers of Bharat Chugh. When selling through a dealer Selling a vehicle through a dealer reduces administrative effort but does not absolve the seller of responsibility. “The seller must verify the dealer’s legitimacy through GST compliance and RTO authorisation, and ensure timely submission of Form 29C, which, once acknowledged, makes the dealer the ‘deemed owner’ responsible for any accidents or legal issues during custody,” says Arora.

The seller should follow up with the dealer and monitor the transfer status on the Parivahan portal. If ownership records are not updated within 30 days, the seller must escalate the matter with the RTO or consumer forum. If a legal notice arrives The Supreme Court has consistently held that the seller’s liability continues without formal intimation to the RTO. “If an accident or notice arises before transfer of registration, the seller should promptly inform the police, RTO, and the insurer in writing, enclosing the sale documents. Legal remedies include issuing a notice to the buyer or dealer and, if necessary, filing a declaration suit,” says Gaurav Singh Gaur, managing associate, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

“The seller must ensure the vehicle remains insured until the new RC is issued, as reinforced in Kamli vs Boby Chauhan case (Himachal Pradesh High Court), where the insurer was held liable since the vehicle was insured at the time,” says Arora. Legal remedies for sellers Preventive measures hinge on the seller’s due diligence and caution. “The most effective safeguard is to never hand over possession of the vehicle until all transfer formalities are fully completed. Though sellers often deliver vehicles to buyers or dealers once payment is made, this practice can lead to serious legal issues if an accident occurs before the transfer is recorded,” says Arora.