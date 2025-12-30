Foreign investors top India's realty PE mkt, land emerges key asset class

Private equity capital deployed into Indian real estate reached $6.7 billion (Rs 593 billion) in 2025, up 59% on year, when reckoning only equity deals executed through private route, structured debt deals by Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and NCD issuances, said global property consulting firm Savills India.

Investment activity during the year was largely led by overseas institutional capital, with foreign investors contributing 76% of total inflows.

Source: RCA and Savills India Research

Data shows that office segment attracted $2.4 billion (Rs 210 billion), highest inflows accounting for 35.3% of total investment inflows, supported by stable leasing activity and long-term demand visibility.

Data centres and the residential sector followed, accounting for 23.2% and 21% of total investments, respectively.

While investments in data centres were entirely driven by foreign capital, the residential segment witnessed equal participation from domestic and foreign investors. Land continued to remain a key asset class, accounting for nearly one-fourth of total equity inflows. Over 60% of land-related investments were aligned towards office and data centres developments.

Savills India expects $6.5 billion – $7.5 billion of private equity investments in real estate in 2026. The office segment is expected to continue attracting institutional capital in core markets. Industrial and logistics assets are anticipated to remain a key focus area, driven by supply chain diversification, manufacturing-led demand, and increasing preference for organised warehousing.