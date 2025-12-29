Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline looms: How to link and check status

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline looms: How to link and check status

Avoid disruptions in tax, demat, and investments. Check your PAN-Aadhaar link status now

PAN card, Aadhar Card
Photo: Shutterstock
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 4:03 PM IST
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said that individuals who received their Permanent Account Number (PAN) using an Aadhaar-enrolment ID must complete the PAN-Aadhaar linking by December 31, 2025. If not done in time, it could render the PAN inoperative from January 1, affecting tax filings, refunds, and other financial transactions.
 

Why linking matters

 
An inoperative PAN has several implications:
  • Form 15G and 15H submissions will not be accepted.
  • Demat account transactions and new account openings may be blocked under NSDL/CDSL rules.
  • Investments in RBI bonds will be restricted as per RBI guidelines.
  • ISA account openings and transactions may be limited under Sebi norms.
 

How to link PAN with Aadhaar online?

The Income Tax Department allows users to link PAN and Aadhaar through its e-filing portal. The process is straightforward:
 
1. Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/) and select ‘Link Aadhaar’ under Quick Links. No login is required.
 
2. Enter PAN, Aadhaar number, and name as mentioned in Aadhaar records. Click ‘Validate’.
 
3. An OTP will be sent to the Aadhaar-registered mobile number. Enter it to authenticate.
 
After the deadline, a ~1,000 fee must be paid via e-Pay Tax before submission.
 
4. Submit the form.
 
Confirmation appears on-screen, and updates usually reflect within 3-5 working days.
 

Offline linking option

Individuals can also link PAN and Aadhaar at NSDL or UTIITSL centres. Carry copies of PAN and Aadhaar, along with a penalty receipt if applicable, for biometric verification.
 

Checking PAN-Aadhaar status

Online: Visit Link Aadhaar Status, enter PAN and Aadhaar numbers, and click ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’.
 
Via SMS: Send a message in the format UID PAN <12-digit Aadhaar> <10-digit PAN> to 567678 or 56161.
 

Tips for smooth linking

Ensure names match exactly on both PAN and Aadhaar. Correct discrepancies via the UIDAI or Protean eGov portal before linking.
 
Keep your Aadhaar mobile number updated to receive OTPs.
 
Meeting the deadline is crucial for uninterrupted financial operations, especially for individuals using a PAN issued via Aadhaar enrolment ID.
First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

