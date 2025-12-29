PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline looms: How to link and check status

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said that individuals who received their Permanent Account Number (PAN) using an Aadhaar-enrolment ID must complete the PAN-Aadhaar linking by December 31, 2025. If not done in time, it could render the PAN inoperative from January 1, affecting tax filings, refunds, and other financial transactions.

Why linking matters

An inoperative PAN has several implications:

Form 15G and 15H submissions will not be accepted.

Demat account transactions and new account openings may be blocked under NSDL/CDSL rules.

Investments in RBI bonds will be restricted as per RBI guidelines.

ISA account openings and transactions may be limited under Sebi norms.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar online?

The Income Tax Department allows users to link PAN and Aadhaar through its e-filing portal. The process is straightforward:

1. Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/) and select ‘Link Aadhaar’ under Quick Links. No login is required. 2. Enter PAN, Aadhaar number, and name as mentioned in Aadhaar records. Click ‘Validate’. 3. An OTP will be sent to the Aadhaar-registered mobile number. Enter it to authenticate. After the deadline, a ~1,000 fee must be paid via e-Pay Tax before submission. 4. Submit the form. Confirmation appears on-screen, and updates usually reflect within 3-5 working days. Offline linking option Individuals can also link PAN and Aadhaar at NSDL or UTIITSL centres. Carry copies of PAN and Aadhaar, along with a penalty receipt if applicable, for biometric verification.