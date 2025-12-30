0 forex, 33% travel value-back: IDFC FIRST's invite-only premium card Gaj

As India’s affluent consumers grow more global—and more discerning—banks are being pushed to move beyond generic premium cards to deeply differentiated, experience-led propositions. Against this backdrop, IDFC FIRST Bank on Tuesday unveiled Gaj:, an invitation-only metal credit card aimed squarely at high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

Gaj: sits at the top of the bank’s Ashva–Mayura–Gaj trilogy of premium cards, marking a clear escalation from mass-premium to ultra-curated private banking offerings.

Invitation-only, relationship-led access

Gaj: is not open to applications. It is offered exclusively to select IDFC FIRST Bank private banking clients with established relationship depth.

Key access terms

Joining fee: ₹12,500 + GST

Annual fee: ₹12,500 + GST (waived on ₹10 lakh annual spends)

Joining benefit: 12,500 Reward Points (₹1 = 1 RP on travel), effectively offsetting the joining fee 12,500 invitation Rewards Points of 1RP=Rs.1 redeemable on travel bookings via the IDFC FIRST Bank app effectively offsetting the joining fee. The annual fee is also waived on ₹10 lakh of annual spends. Beyond this, GAJ offers an inspirational metal card design, zero foreign exchange mark-up, a simple 1:1 rewards structure, and a set of premium travel and lifestyle privileges designed to complement an already strong proposition.

Key points:The 1:1 Reward Standard: 1 Reward Point = ₹1 for flights and hotels.

The Global Traveler’s Core: 0% Forex Markup and Interest-Free Global ATM cash access

Full Travel Protection: A dedicated ₹50,000 Trip Cancellation Cover

Hyper-Accelerated Rewards: Exclusive access to 50X rewards on hotels and 25X on flights via the IDFC FIRST ecosystem, delivering a value-back of up to 33.33%.

Seamless transit: with complimentary international and domestic lounges including one for the Guest. Shirish Bhandari, Head - Credit Cards, FASTag & Loyalty, IDFC FIRST Bank, said: “Gaj: Credit Card reflects our deep respect for Indian heritage and its achievers. We designed this card to be complete in every respect- combining feature depth with an inspirational Indian design. As the pinnacle of our Ashva- Mayura- Gaj: trilogy, it honours the wisdom and strength of the modern Indian achiever.”

Rewards explained: Simplifying rewards in a complex category One of the card’s most striking features is its 1:1 reward structure, rare in the super-premium segment. The Gaj: reward benchmark 1 Reward Point = ₹1 on flight and hotel bookings via IDFC FIRST Bank app. No caps, no expiry, no catalogue lock-ins This cuts through the opaque conversion math that typically defines premium credit cards—and positions rewards as direct value-back, not aspirational vouchers. Accelerated rewards for ecosystem loyalty Beyond base earning, Gaj: leans heavily on ecosystem-driven acceleration: 50X rewards on hotel bookings (33.33% value-back)

25X rewards on flight bookings (≈16.67% value-back)

5 RPs per ₹150 on domestic spends

3 RPs per ₹150 on international spends Lifestyle privileges, selectively layered

Instead of an overload of perks, Gaj: focuses on high-usage, high-relevance privileges: Airport lounges: 4 domestic + 4 international visits per quarter Includes one guest access Golf: Up to 2 complimentary rounds or lessons per month Hotels: ITC Hotels “Stay 3, Pay 2” benefit Meet & Greet: Complimentary airport service on annual international spends of USD 1,000 These are designed to complement—not define—the lifestyle of an HNI user. Bundling digital-first convenience Every Gaj: cardholder also receives a lifetime-free FIRST Digital RuPay Credit Card, enabling UPI payments with reward earning (1 RP per ₹150 spend). This reflects how even ultra-premium customers now expect UPI-native experiences, blurring the line between mass and elite payment behaviour.

Reward Points (RPs) – Accelerated 5 reward points per ₹150 on your domestic spends

3 reward points per ₹150 on international spends

50 RPs per ₹150 (≈33.33% value back on hotel bookings) on IDFC FIRST Bank App

25 RPs per ₹150 (≈16.67% value back on flight bookings) on IDFC FIRST Bank App Reward Points Utility Never Expiring Reward points. RP can be redeemed online for travel, shopping, and lifestyle purchases, giving you true value. Redemption not limited to catalogues. 1 RP = ₹1 on travel bookings via IDFC FIRST Bank app ₹0.25 per Reward Points elsewhere