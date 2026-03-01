Forex card breach: Prompt reporting can secure full refund if no negligence

If the cardholder did not contribute to the fraud through negligence, liability is typically limited or nil. The extent of liability also depends on how quickly the cardholder reports the fraud after receiving the transaction alert. Customers can minimise liability by enabling real-time alerts, reporting suspicious debits immediately, blocking the card without delay, and not sharing card details or OTPs. Under RBI rules, faster reporting reduces the customer’s liability. “Reporting an unauthorised debit within three working days of receiving the alert results in zero liability,” says Sheth. Reporting between 4–7 working days may limit liability to statutory caps (₹10,000-₹25,000 depending on account type). Beyond 7 days, liability is determined by the bank’s board-approved policy. Final resolution must be completed within 90 days.