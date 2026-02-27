Associate Sponsors

Small finance banks offer up to 7.9% on fixed deposits: Check latest rates

High-yield small finance banks outpace major lenders as data reveals a significant interest rate gap for investors

Fixed Deposits
Amit Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 2:09 PM IST
Fixed deposit (FD) investors can earn up to 7.9 per cent interest, as small finance banks continue to outpace large public and private-sector lenders, according to Paisabazaar.com data.
 

Where FD rates are highest

 
Small finance banks
  • Highest rate: 7.9 per cent (Suryoday Small Finance Bank, 5-year tenure)
  • Several banks offering 7.5 per cent–7.77per cent on 2–5 year deposits
  • Many lenders giving 7 per cent+ even on 1–3 year tenures
  • Suitable for investors seeking higher guaranteed returns
 

Private sector bank FD rates

 
  • Mostly in 6.25 per cent–7.2 per cent range
  • DCB Bank, RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank offer up to 7per cent+
  • Large banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank offer around 6.45per cent–6.5per cent
 
Balance between safety and returns
 
Public sector bank FD rates
  • Typically between 6 per cent and 6.7 per cent
  • State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank remain in this band
  • Preferred by conservative investors
 

Latest FD interest rates

Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
Bank Name
 Interest Rates (p.a.)
Highest slab
1-year tenure (%)
3-year tenure (%)
5-year tenure (%)
10-year tenure (%)
% Tenure
SMALL FINANCE BANKS
AU Small Finance Bank 7.10 30 months 1 day to 36 months 6.35 7.10 6.75 6.75
Equitas Small Finance Bank 7.20 888 days 6.90 7.00 7.00 7.00
ESAF Small Finance Bank 7.60 444 days 4.75 6.00 5.75 5.75
Jana Small Finance Bank 7.77 Above 3 years to 5 years 7.00 7.50 7.77 6.50
Shivalik Small Finance Bank 7.50 21 months 1 day to 22 months 6.00 6.75 6.25 6.25
slice Small Finance Bank 7.75 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days 6.25 7.50 7.00 6.50
Suryoday Small Finance Bank 7.90 5 years 7.25 7.25 7.90 7.25
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.45 2 years 7.25 7.20 7.20 6.50
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 7.50 2 years to 3 years 6.00 7.50 7.00 6.75
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
Axis Bank 6.45 15 months to 10 years 6.25 6.45 6.45 6.45
Bandhan Bank 7.20 2 years to less than 3 years 7.00 7.00 5.85 5.85
City Union Bank 7.00 500 days 6.80 6.50 6.25 6.25
CSB Bank 7.00 13 months 5.00 5.75 5.75 6.00
DBS Bank 6.60 376 days to 600 days 6.30 6.40 6.25 6.25
DCB Bank 7.15 60 months to 61 months 6.90 7.00 7.15 7.00
Federal Bank 6.70 36 months 6.25 6.70 6.40 6.40
HDFC Bank 6.45 18 months to 3 years 6.25 6.45 6.40 6.15
ICICI Bank 6.50 3 years 1 day to 10 years 6.25 6.45 6.50 6.50
IDFC FIRST Bank 7.00 450 days to 5 years 6.30 7.00 7.00 6.00
IndusInd Bank 7.00 1 year 6 months to less than 1 year 7 months 6.75 6.90 6.65 6.50
Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.25 888 days 6.75 6.65 6.60 6.60
IDBI Bank 6.50 Above 2 years to less than 3 years 6.20 6.35 6.25 5.90
Karnataka Bank 6.65 555 days 6.50 6.15 6.15 5.50
Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.70 15 months to less than 3 years 6.50 6.40 6.25 6.25
RBL Bank 7.20 18 months to 3 years 7.00 7.20 6.70 6.70
SBM Bank India 7.85 391 days to 15 months 7.10 7.10 7.00 7.00
South Indian Bank 6.60 2 years 6.35 6.20 5.70 5.70
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 2:08 PM IST

