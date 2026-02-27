Small finance banks offer up to 7.9% on fixed deposits: Check latest rates
High-yield small finance banks outpace major lenders as data reveals a significant interest rate gap for investors
Amit Kumar New Delhi
|Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
|
Bank Name
|Interest Rates (p.a.)
|Highest slab
|
1-year tenure (%)
|
3-year tenure (%)
|
5-year tenure (%)
|
10-year tenure (%)
|%
|Tenure
|SMALL FINANCE BANKS
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.10
|30 months 1 day to 36 months
|6.35
|7.10
|6.75
|6.75
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|7.20
|888 days
|6.90
|7.00
|7.00
|7.00
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|7.60
|444 days
|4.75
|6.00
|5.75
|5.75
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|7.77
|Above 3 years to 5 years
|7.00
|7.50
|7.77
|6.50
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|7.50
|21 months 1 day to 22 months
|6.00
|6.75
|6.25
|6.25
|slice Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days
|6.25
|7.50
|7.00
|6.50
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|7.90
|5 years
|7.25
|7.25
|7.90
|7.25
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|7.45
|2 years
|7.25
|7.20
|7.20
|6.50
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|7.50
|2 years to 3 years
|6.00
|7.50
|7.00
|6.75
|PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|Axis Bank
|6.45
|15 months to 10 years
|6.25
|6.45
|6.45
|6.45
|Bandhan Bank
|7.20
|2 years to less than 3 years
|7.00
|7.00
|5.85
|5.85
|City Union Bank
|7.00
|500 days
|6.80
|6.50
|6.25
|6.25
|CSB Bank
|7.00
|13 months
|5.00
|5.75
|5.75
|6.00
|DBS Bank
|6.60
|376 days to 600 days
|6.30
|6.40
|6.25
|6.25
|DCB Bank
|7.15
|60 months to 61 months
|6.90
|7.00
|7.15
|7.00
|Federal Bank
|6.70
|36 months
|6.25
|6.70
|6.40
|6.40
|HDFC Bank
|6.45
|18 months to 3 years
|6.25
|6.45
|6.40
|6.15
|ICICI Bank
|6.50
|3 years 1 day to 10 years
|6.25
|6.45
|6.50
|6.50
|IDFC FIRST Bank
|7.00
|450 days to 5 years
|6.30
|7.00
|7.00
|6.00
|IndusInd Bank
|7.00
|1 year 6 months to less than 1 year 7 months
|6.75
|6.90
|6.65
|6.50
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|7.25
|888 days
|6.75
|6.65
|6.60
|6.60
|IDBI Bank
|6.50
|Above 2 years to less than 3 years
|6.20
|6.35
|6.25
|5.90
|Karnataka Bank
|6.65
|555 days
|6.50
|6.15
|6.15
|5.50
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|6.70
|15 months to less than 3 years
|6.50
|6.40
|6.25
|6.25
|RBL Bank
|7.20
|18 months to 3 years
|7.00
|7.20
|6.70
|6.70
|SBM Bank India
|7.85
|391 days to 15 months
|7.10
|7.10
|7.00
|7.00
|South Indian Bank
|6.60
|2 years
|6.35
|6.20
|5.70
|5.70
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 2:08 PM IST