Formal, casual, always classy: Blazers suit all your style needs

One could wear it to the office, a dinner party, or for a stroll in the park: We are talking about the blazer, a jacket that’s formal, casual and classy.

"A blazer is just the best half of a suit, sawn off and given the freedom to mingle with whichever trousers or jeans it pleases. For that reason, a smart, well-fitted blazer possesses a transformative power, injecting elegance into an otherwise unexciting outfit," said Amit Ahuja, 43, a banker in Mumbai.

Fabric, cuts and colour define a blazer. Designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna used fringes and tassels in their latest collection of blazers that have colour tones such as teal, emerald, maroon, apart from the standard black and greys. “We believe that selecting the perfect blazer is an art that requires attention to detail. The key lies in prioritising fit, fabric, versatility, and personal style,” said Gandhi.



“The budget would depend on the complexity of the design and use of materials. As a general guideline, one might expect prices to start from Rs 68,500 and extend into the upper range,” he said.





A blazer is appropriate as smart-casual or formal dressing. "It's a highly exaggerated myth that designer suits and blazers for men are meant for professional presentation. It is in fact bringing the aesthetic of work wear to the mainstream, by re-imagining the outfit through prints, colours, design, make, form and styling," according to a spokesperson for The Collective, a luxury multi-brand retailer.



“Our jackets are designed to be seamlessly paired with both formal and casual wear, ensuring that you always look your best, no matter the occasion. We understand that our customers are seeking clothing essentials that are low maintenance, easy-care, and provide utmost comfort," said Nitin Mohan, co-founder and director at Blackberrys, a premium menswear brand.

"That's why we have curated a collection of stretchable wear that ticks all the boxes. Say goodbye to restrictive clothing and say hello to a wardrobe that effortlessly adapts to your lifestyle,” he said.

In winter blazers for women, the style is the bigger the better. Supersized silhouettes are trending and so are brighter hues. Consider lime greens, Barbie pinks and cobalt blues. The leather look is forever in vogue. "A blazer is the number one closet staple [and] continues to be popular because it's not a trend; it's a look and an attitude," Gaëlle Drevet, founder of The Frankie Shop, told a fashion magazine in November.



Get the colours right when buying a blazer: Black, blue, grey and if that is done, then may be a dark brown. Next comes an overcoat, single-breasted if you don’t want to splurge or a double-breasted one if you feel extravagant. Oscar and Tiffany Bencivenga, founders of namesake Italian tailoring brand Bencivenga, were in Delhi recently to talk about men’s dressing.

“Every man must have three kinds of shirts in his wardrobe - white, sky blue and one black shirt. You can actually get three white shirts, one in each collar – Italian/French/Korean collar and a white striped one too,” said Oscar Bencivenga at the Bencivenga Trunk Show.



"Start with buying a blazer, which you can mix and match with different trousers. You could juxtapose a check blazer with denim jeans and a polo short. Or go for a classic combination of a sky-blue shirt with grey trousers and blue blazer. Match it with a tie, and a nice pocket square to give a touch of colour on the suit,” he said.

To match your blazer, get a tailored classic collar shirt that has your initials and tuck in a colourful pocket square.

Not too long ago, a blazer was an overcoat but over the years it became shorter, much like a jacket. By the tailoring measures, the jacket should be three fingers longer than knee length. Coordinated sets with matching tops and bottoms that eliminate the need for outfit coordination are in vogue.



For summers, get a blazer that has breathable, lightweight fabrics like linen, cotton or silk.





Oscar Bencivenga said that Indian men usually wear trousers that are either too lean or too broad and don't match their shoes. "In my last two visits to India, I have observed that mostly people here wear pointed shoes with lean trousers that come below the shoe. I would definitely adjust the trouser shape and make it regular and short and it can't come below the shoes. It also needs to be balanced with your body shape."



Blackberrys' Mohan said blazers are part of “convertible fashion – a look that can be transformed in countless ways, allowing individuals to express their unique style and personality.”

Tiffany Bencivenga said as a designer she wants a blazer to reflect her client’s personality. “Before becoming my client, I want to become his friend and understand what he does in life, and then figure out the right outfit.”





Blazer/Men's suit Price (in Rs) Hackett London, Men Navy Heathered Jersey Blazer 78,500 Karl Lagerfeld, Men Black All-Over Jacquard Camo Blazer 64,000 Emporio Armani, Navy Solid Suit 48,000 Hugo, Men Black Solid Single-Breasted Blazer 48,000 Ted Baker, Men Navy Wool Tonal Check Suit 46,000 Polo Ralph Lauren, Men Tan Herringbone Classic Blazer 45,000 Pal Zileri, Dark Grey Checked Suit Set 82,5000 How does one maintain the quality and structure of suits and blazers? Don’t wash them in machines and follow instructions on labels. Professional dry cleaning is recommended.



