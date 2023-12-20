Rs 4,000 discount on flights: Cathay partners with Axis Bank for travel rewards

Cathay, the Hong Kong-based premium travel lifestyle brand, has partnered with India's Axis Bank to offer its members, both new and existing, an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on each ticket booked online exclusively through the official Cathay website using their Axis debit or credit card* with the discount code “CXAXIS4000”.

The offer is valid to all customers travelling out of India (Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and *Chennai).

This collaboration ensures that Cathay members will receive a bonus of 1,000 miles on their upcoming bookings on www.cathaypacific.com. This offer is limited to the first 250 eligible bookings by Cathay members only, with no restrictions on destination or booking class, making it accessible to all travellers, whether planning a quick getaway, an extended vacation, the much-awaited multi-generational family trip, or business travel.

In addition, Axis Bank is offering exclusive travel offers on the Axis Bank Multi-Currency Forex card. Notably, these benefits are not limited to Cathay members alone; even non-members who have booked Cathay Pacific tickets can take advantage of these exclusive rates.

Customers can apply online for an Axis Bank Multi-Currency Forex card and enjoy zero issuance fee.

This partnership offers a discount on first-time card loads made on the Axis Bank Forex Multi-Currency Forex card on select currencies for overseas travel including Hong Kong Dollar, Swiss Franc, Pound Sterling, US Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Euro, Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar.

The discount can be redeemed post completion of flight booking.

The Offer valid on tickets booked by 31 December 2023 for travel until 31 December 2024

“This collaboration represents our commitment to providing exceptional value to our members. We are thrilled to offer exclusive discounts with bonus miles, along with discounts and special offers with Axis Bank credit/debit cards and Axis Bank Multi-Currency Forex cards, ensuring an even more rewarding and memorable travel experience. Cathay is dedicated to enhancing every customer's journey, and this partnership with Axis Bank serves as our commitment to delivering exceptional value and service," said Anand Yedery, Regional Head of Customer Travel & Lifestyle for South Asia, Middle East, and Africa.