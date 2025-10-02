Home / Finance / Personal Finance / It will cost more to update Aadhaar card information: Know new fees here

It will cost more to update Aadhaar card information: Know new fees here

UIDAI increases fee for biometric updates from Rs 100 to Rs 125, will review charges in Oct 2028

Aadhar card, Fake aadhar card
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 12:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The fees for updating or correcting Aadhaar information on demographic, biometric and documents were increased on Wednesday. Mandatory biometric updates for children of certain ages will be free of cost.
 
The new charges are valid till September 30, 2028 and will be reviewed again the next month that year, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)
 

Higher costs for Aadhaar updates

 
The revision means residents will now have to pay more for both demographic and biometric updates:
 
1. Demographic updates (such as name, address, date of birth, mobile number, or email) will cost Rs 75 if done separately, up from Rs 50 earlier. If combined with biometric updates, there will be no additional fee.
 
2. Biometric updates (such as fingerprint, iris or photo) will be charged at Rs 125. From October 2028, this will rise to Rs 150.
 
3. Document update (submission of proof of identity or address) will remain free till June 14, 2026, if done through the myAadhaar portal. At enrolment centres, it will cost Rs 75, against Rs 50 earlier.
 
Additionally, getting an Aadhaar printout through eKYC or other tools will cost Rs 40 during the first phase, and Rs 50 in the second phase.
 

Free updates for children at certain ages

 
To encourage timely updates, UIDAI has waived biometric update fees for specific age groups:
 
Ages 5–7 years: First mandatory biometric update free.
 
Ages 15–17 years: First mandatory biometric update free.
 
Ages 7–15 years: Normally charged at Rs 125, but UIDAI has waived this fee till September 30, 2026.
 
This move is aimed at reducing pendency in mandatory biometric updates for children.
 

Home enrolment gets costlier

 
For those unable to visit enrolment centres, UIDAI has also fixed charges for doorstep Aadhaar services. A home enrolment visit will cost Rs 700 (inclusive of GST). If multiple residents at the same address opt for the service, the first applicant will pay Rs 700, while each additional resident will be charged Rs 350.
 

What this means for Aadhaar holders

 
For residents, the changes signal a steady rise in costs for maintaining updated Aadhaar details. While updates for children remain free at certain ages, most other services, whether demographic, biometric or document-related, will now come at a higher price.
 
With the new fee structure already in place from October 1, 2025, Aadhaar holders planning to make changes to their records may need to factor in the increased charges.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre govt hikes DA by 3%: Here's how it lifts salaries and pensions

Pay safe, invest smart: Sebi's new @Valid UPI handles protect your money

Jayshree Ullal tops India's wealthiest women entrepreneurs with ₹50,170 Cr

Hinduja tops global NRI billionaire list with ₹1.85 lakh cr: M3M Hurun 2025

SBI Card will charge 1% extra on certain transactions from Nov: Know more

Topics :Aadhar cardBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story