Germany's 'Deutschland pass' to rise by 18% to Rs 4,550 per month in 2025

Germany’s popular transport pass, the Deutschland Ticket, is set for a price hike. From 2025, commuters will see the cost of the ticket rise by about 18%, moving from its current price of 49 euros (approximately Rs 4,550) to 58 euros (Rs 5,390) per month, AP reported. This decision follows discussions among transport ministers from the country’s 16 states.

Officials have said that the rise is necessary to ensure the financial sustainability of the ticket. Since its introduction in May 2023, the Deutschland Ticket has been available for 49 euros per month, offering unlimited travel on local and regional transport, including buses, trams, subways, and local trains. However, Christian Bernreiter, Bavaria’s transport minister, said the price increase was “unavoidable” due to lower-than-expected sales, which raised concerns about a potential financing shortfall next year.

Oliver Krischer, transport minister for North Rhine-Westphalia, expressed that the new price would help maintain the attractiveness of the ticket while securing its future. He told German news agency dpa, “With this price, we will manage to keep the ticket attractive and put the financing on a more solid footing.” He emphasised that authorities are committed to continuing the Deutschland Ticket model and developing it further.

How has the Deutschland Ticket changed travel?

The Deutschland Ticket was introduced to encourage people to shift away from cars and use more environmentally friendly forms of transport. It replaced a highly successful three-month experimental ticket launched in 2022, which allowed unlimited travel for only 9 euros per month. That initiative was part of the government’s response to rising inflation and fuel prices.

Although the 9-euro ticket drew much praise, officials acknowledged it was financially unsustainable. Still, both the experimental ticket and the Deutschland Ticket simplified Germany's fragmented public transport system, which had previously offered a confusing array of fare options across different regions.

Who uses the Deutschland Ticket?

Approximately 13 million people out of Germany's 83 million population have signed up for the Deutschland Ticket, making it a an important part of the country’s transport infrastructure. Yet, the lower-than-expected uptake has prompted concerns about its financial viability.

What does the ticket cover?

The Deutschland Ticket is a monthly subscription that provides unlimited travel across all local and regional public transport, such as:

* Local trains (including RB, RE, and S-Bahn trains)

* Buses, trams, and subways

* Some ferries, like those in Hamburg

However, the ticket does not cover:

* Lodistance trains such as IC, ICE, or trains operated by DB Fernverkehr AG

* Tourist or historical transport services

* 1st class on local trains

The subscription can be cancelled monthly using various apps, including the VRR and Deutsche Bahn apps.

Can tourists use the ticket?

Yes, the Deutschland Ticket is also available to tourists and non-residents. It can be purchased via apps such as Deutschland ticket or Deutsche Bahn. However, it is important to note that while the ticket covers local and regional travel, it does not apply to lodistance trains like the InterCity Express (ICE).

What are similar schemes in other countries?

Germany’s Deutschland Ticket is part of a broader trend seen across Europe, with other countries offering similar options:

1. Austria – Klimaticket: This pass offers unlimited travel across all public transport in Austria for 1,095 euros per year (approximately Rs 1 lakh). Discounts are available for seniors, youths, and individuals with disabilities.

2. Switzerland – Swiss Travel Pass: Aimed primarily at tourists, the Swiss Travel Pass provides unlimited access to trains, buses, and boats. Prices start at CHF 232 (RS 22,893) for a 3-day pass, with longer durations available at higher rates.

3. France – Navigo Pass (Île-de-France): Residents of Paris and the surrounding Île-de-France region can use the Navigo Pass for unlimited travel on buses, trains, metros, and trams. The pass costs 84.10 euros per month for all zones, with weekly options also available.