Get 8.6 % interest rate on 18-month FD from AU small finance bank

The bank now provides a maximum interest rate of 8.10% on fixed deposits for general citizens and 8.60% for senior citizens

AU Small Finance Bank
AU Small Finance Bank
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
AU Small Finance Bank has raised its interest rates on fixed deposits for amounts below Rs 3 crore, according to the bank's official website. The bank is now offering the highest interest rate of 8.10 per cent for general customers and 8.60 per cent for senior citizens on FDs. The revised FD rates are effective from January 20, 2025.
 
FD interest rates for general citizens
 
The bank provides fixed deposit interest rates ranging from 3.75 per cent to 8.10 per cent for general citizens on deposits below Rs 3 crore. The maximum interest rate of 8.10 per cent is applicable for a tenure of 18 months.
 

Domestic & NRE**/NRO Retail Fixed Deposit Interest Rates (for amounts less than INR 3 Crore)
  
   
Tenure Bucket Interest Rates
7 Days to 1 Month 15 Days 3.75%
1 Month 16 Days to 3 Months 5.50%
3 Months 1 Day to 6 Months 6.00%
6 Months 1 Day to 12 Months 7.25%
12 Months 1 Day to 15 Months 7.85%
15 Months 1 Day to less than 18 Months 7.50%
18 Months 8.10%
18 Months 1 Day to 24 Months 7.75%
24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months 7.50%
36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months 7.50%
45 Months 1 Day to less than 60 Months 7.25%
60 Months to 120 Months 7.25%
 
FD interest rates for senior citizens 
 
Senior citizens will enjoy a higher rate across various tenures. For instance, FDs with a tenure of 12 months 1 day to 15 months will offer an interest rate of 8.35 per cent, and for an 18-month FD, the rate will be 8.60 per cent. The rates for senior citizens also include a 0.50 per cent additional benefit over the regular rates, helping them get more value from their savings.
 
Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit Interest Rates (for amounts less than INR 3 Crore)*
  
   
Tenure Bucket Interest Rates
7 Days to 1 Month 15 Days 4.25%
1 Month 16 Days to 3 Months 6.00%
3 Months 1 Day to 6 Months 6.50%
6 Months 1 Day to 12 Months 7.75%
12 Months 1 Day to 15 Months 8.35%
15 Months 1 Day to less than 18 Months 8.00%
18 Months 8.60%
18 Months 1 Day to 24 Months 8.25%
24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months 8.00%
36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months 8.00%
45 Months 1 Day to less than 60 Months 7.75%
60 Months to 120 Months 7.75%
 
The bank has also introduced specialised monthly payout options for customers seeking regular income from their deposits. Under this scheme, deposits with tenures above three months are eligible for monthly interest payouts, albeit at slightly discounted rates compared to standard fixed deposits.
 
For Domestic & NRE**/NRO Retail Monthly Payout Fixed Deposits (for amounts less than INR 3 Crore)
    
     
Tenure Bucket Resident / NRE / NRO Interest Rates  for Monthly payout p.a.(%) Senior Citizen Interest Rates  for Monthly payout p.a.(%)
7 Days to 1 Month 15 Days - -
1 Month 16 Days to 3 Months - -
3 Month 1 Day to 6 Months 5.97% 6.47%
6 Months 1 Day to 12 Months 7.21% 7.70%
12 Months 1 Day to 15 Months 7.80% 8.29%
15 Months 1 Day to less than 18 Months 7.45% 7.95%
18 Months 8.05% 8.54%
18 Months 1 Day to 24 Months 7.70% 8.19%
24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months 7.45% 7.95%
36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months 7.45% 7.95%
45 Months 1 Day to less than 60 Months 7.21% 7.70%
60 Months to 120 Months 7.21% 7.70%
 
Non-callable fixed deposits rates
 
AU Small Finance Bank provides non-callable fixed deposits (FDs) without a premature withdrawal facility for amounts ranging from Rs 1 crore 1 thousand to less than Rs 3 crore. The highest interest rate offered is 8.20 per cent for a tenure of 18 months. Please note that these rates are not available for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).
 
 
Non-callable rates for Retail Fixed Deposits of INR >=1 Crore 1 Thousand to < 3 Crore*
  
   
Tenure Bucket ROI
12 Months 1 Day - 15 Months 7.95%
15 Months 1 Day - less than 18 Months 7.60%
18 Months 8.20%
18 Months 1 Day - 24 Months 7.85%
24 Months 1 Day - 36 Months 7.60%
 
Premature withdrawals will attract a penalty of 1 per cent. For NRE deposits, the minimum tenure requirement is set at 12 months and one day, with no interest payment on premature liquidation before completion of one year.
 
For more information about the new fixed deposit rates and terms, customers are encouraged to visit their nearest AU Small Finance Bank branch or check the bank's official website.
Topics :AU Small Finance BankFixed deposits

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

