When it comes to wedding gifts, Indian tax law draws a sharp line between the bride or groom and their parents. While all gifts received by the person getting married are completely tax-free, the same does not apply to their parents.

How do rules differ for parents versus children?

“Gifts received by the individual getting married are fully exempt from tax, regardless of the value or the donor. However, this exemption does not extend to their father,” explained Ritika Nayyar, partner at Singhania & Co.

For a father, the general provisions of Section 56(2)(x) of the Income-tax Act apply.

In simple terms: From relatives: Gifts are fully exempt From non-relatives: Exemption limit is up to Rs 50,000 in aggregate in a financial year. If the threshold is crossed, the entire amount becomes taxable at the father’s applicable slab rate. “Parents often assume they too can receive wedding gifts tax-free, but the exemption is strictly for the bride or groom,” said Niyati Shah, chartered accountant, vertical head, personal tax at 1 Finance. Cash versus gifts The Rs 50,000 threshold applies uniformly to cash as well as gifts in kind. “For cash, once the limit is crossed, the whole amount is taxable. For movable assets like jewellery or shares, the fair market value is considered. For property, the stamp duty value applies,” Nayyar explained.

Shah also cautioned against non-compliance. “Under Section 269ST, receiving Rs 2 lakh or more in cash from one person on such occasions invites a penalty equal to the sum received. Using banking channels is safer.” Documentation is key Both experts stressed that documentation can make or break a case during tax scrutiny. -Maintain a gift register with donor details, relationship, date, and value. -For valuables, keep valuation reports or invoices. -For cash and transfers, retain bank proofs and avoid cash above limits. -Link gifts to the occasion with the wedding invitation, bills, or photos.