From PF passbook to pension claims: Here's how Umang app can help you

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers no longer need to visit offices or depend on

multiple portals to access their provident fund information. With the government-backed Umang (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app, several EPFO services are now available at the tap of a button.

The app is designed to bring all citizen-centric services on one platform and has become a convenient digital tool for salaried individuals managing their retirement savings.

Key services available on Umang

1. Claim submission and tracking

Subscribers can raise withdrawal requests or transfer claims directly through the app using their Universal Account Number (UAN). The service requires users to log in with their registered mobile number and MPIN.

Once a claim is submitted, its status can also be tracked on the app. At present, only non-financial details such as stage of processing are displayed. 2. UAN card download Users can download their UAN card by simply entering their date of birth. This makes it easier to share details with employers or for compliance purposes. 3. Passbook access The app allows members to check a summary of transactions in their provident fund account for the last three months. ALSO READ: Car loan rates start at 7.6%: Check latest bank deals, estimated repayments The complete statement can be downloaded in PDF format for record-keeping or submission to financial institutions.

4. Scheme certificate application Subscribers leaving a job but wishing to retain pension benefits can apply for a scheme certificate. This ensures that past service is carried forward and merged with future service, protecting continuity under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). Face authentication for UAN services From this month, UAN-related services on Umang, such as allotment, activation and verification, require Aadhaar-based face authentication. UAN generation: New users can generate and activate their UAN using face recognition, reducing paperwork and manual checks. UAN activation: Existing users can activate their UAN seamlessly with biometric verification.