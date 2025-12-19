Got tax alert on property deals or foreign assets? I-T dept explains why

The Income Tax Department has said emails sent to certain taxpayers about high-value transactions, foreign assets and mismatch in documentary information are not alerts about punitive action but are meant to prompt voluntary correction.

Such communication is sent when there is a gap between disclosures made in Income Tax returns (ITR) and information reported to the department by banks, registrars, employers and other entities, it said. Taxpayers are advised to review their Annual Information Statements (AIS), submit feedback on the compliance portal and, where required, revise or file a belated return before December 31, 2025, the last date for assessment year 2025–26.

Hari Raheja, advocate at D.M. Harish & Co, said AIS captures high-value financial activity linked to a PAN but it does not automatically mean additional taxable income. “Transactions such as large bank deposits, property purchases, mutual fund investments or foreign currency spending are reported under the Statement of Financial Transactions framework. Many of these may be non-taxable, including gifts from close relatives, inheritance, redeposit of one’s own cash withdrawals, or legitimate agricultural income,” he said. Taxpayers must be able to substantiate such claims, said Raheja. The onus lies on the recipient to prove the source, genuineness and capacity of the payer through documentary evidence.

AIS feedback versus revising the return Ritika Nayyar, partner at Singhania & Co, said taxpayers should use the AIS feedback option when the information in it is incorrect, duplicated or wrongly attributed, such as in joint property purchases where the full value appears in each co-owner’s AIS. “Feedback cleans up the data trail. But if the information is accurate and income was missed in the return, only a revised or belated ITR can resolve the mismatch,” she said. A frequent mistake is acknowledging that AIS data is correct without subsequently amending the return, leaving the discrepancy legally unresolved, said Nayyar.