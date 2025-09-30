Investing in fixed deposit for safety 'biggest money myth', says CA

Indians consider fixed deposits (FDs) to be safe and stable but Nitin Kaushik, a chartered accountant, calls them “the biggest money myth in India”. An overemphasis on safety might be costly in the long run, he said on X.

The illusion of safety

Kaushik argued that FDs appear secure because they promise fixed returns and no visible loss of capital. But their real returns shrink significantly when inflation and living costs are factored in.

As example, he cited that Rs 10 lakh invested in an FD in 2010 at 7 per cent interest would have doubled to around Rs 20 lakh today. However, over the same period, essential expenses such as petrol, education, and housing have risen sharply, by two to five times in some cases. In effect, the growth in FD returns does not match lifestyle inflation, leading to a decline in purchasing power.