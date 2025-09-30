Misusing your PF? EPFO says it can recover money with interest

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has cautioned its members who tap into the retirement savings for needs other than listed by it, like medical emergency, marriage or higher education. EPFO has warned that it may proceed to recover such money with interest.

The caution comes as part of the EPFO’s ongoing efforts to ensure members use PF savings strictly for intended purposes.

Why EPFO is cracking down

PF fund is a critical part of retirement planning for salaried workers in India. Under the EPF Scheme, withdrawals are allowed only in defined situations, such as:

Retirement or superannuation

Medical emergencies

Marriage

Higher education (yourself or child’s)

Purchase or construction of a house

Many members believe they can withdraw PF by lying, but the rules are clear: every claim must be supported by proper documents and used for the stated purpose.

Penalties for misuse Section 68B (11) of the EPF Scheme specifies strict consequences for false claims: Recovery of the withdrawn amount with interest

No new advances for three years

Suspension of further withdrawals until the misused amount is repaid in full “Your PF is your lifelong safety shield,” EPFO said in a recent statement on its official X account, emphasising the importance of compliance. How to claim PF correctly? EPFO has streamlined the withdrawal process through its UAN portal. Members must ensure they: Have an active UAN linked to their registered mobile number

Complete Aadhaar-linked eKYC verification

Maintain updated bank details with IFSC code

Link PAN if the service period is under five years Key forms for withdrawal include: