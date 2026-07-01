Govt retains small savings rates for July-Sept quarter: Check terms

The government has kept interest rates unchanged on all major post office small savings schemes, including the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), for the July-September quarter of financial year 2026-27.

The Finance Ministry’s decision means rates have remained unchanged for several quarters, with the last revision announced for the January-March quarter of FY2023-24.

The decision provides stability for existing investors, especially senior citizens and conservative savers who rely on these schemes for predictable returns. However, investors looking for higher returns may need to compare these products with alternatives such as bank fixed deposits, bonds or market-linked investments.

Small savings interest rates for July-September 2026 The Finance Ministry reviews interest rates on small savings schemes every quarter based on several economic factors. For the second quarter of FY2026-27, from July 1 to September 30, 2026, the rates will continue at existing levels. Scheme Interest rate Post Office Savings Account 4% 1-year Time Deposit 6.90% 2-year Time Deposit 7% 3-year Time Deposit 7.10% 5-year Time Deposit 7.50% 5-year Recurring Deposit 6.70% Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) 8.20% Monthly Income Account Scheme 7.40% National Savings Certificate (NSC) 7.70% Public Provident Fund (PPF) 7.10% Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) 8.20%

Among these schemes, the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana continue to offer some of the highest guaranteed returns at 8.2 per cent. Why did the government keep rates unchanged? Small savings rates are influenced by multiple economic factors, including government bond yields, inflation trends and monetary policy decisions by the Reserve Bank of India. Government securities play a key role in determining the direction of small savings rates. When bond yields rise, it generally creates room for higher returns on savings instruments. On the other hand, lower yields can reduce the scope for rate increases.

Inflation is another important factor. The government aims to ensure that returns from these schemes remain attractive after adjusting for rising prices, while also managing its borrowing costs. Changes in the RBI’s repo rate and liquidity conditions can also influence bond yields, which indirectly affect the interest rates offered on small savings schemes. Impact on investors For existing investors, the decision means there will be no change in expected returns during the July-September quarter. Those who have already invested in fixed-rate products such as time deposits or NSC will continue according to the applicable rules of their schemes.