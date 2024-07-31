Green card to citizenship: Indian-Americans can become citizens in 3 weeks

As the United States prepares for its upcoming presidential election on November 5, 2024, there’s an increasing push to encourage Green Card holders, particularly those of Indian descent, to consider naturalisation. The US government, alongside various advocacy groups, is actively promoting the benefits of citizenship, which include the right to vote and full participation in the nation's civic life.

What is the naturalisation process? Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Naturalisation is the process by which a Green Card holder becomes a US citizen. This process typically takes 3-5 years, depending on the individual's circumstances. The requirements include a residency period, demonstrating good moral character, passing English language and civics tests, and pledging allegiance to the United States.

The naturalisation application currently costs $760, though military applicants are exempt from this fee. USCIS also offers a $50 discount for those who file online. The average processing time for naturalisation applications is approximately 4.9 months, although this can vary.

Why the urgency now?

Shekar Narasimhan, Chairman and founder of the Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund, highlighted the current administration's efforts to streamline the naturalisation process. "Under President Joe Biden's administration, eligible Green Card holders could obtain US citizenship in just three weeks," Narasimhan explained. This accelerated process is particularly timely, with the upcoming election serving as a pivotal moment for many communities, including Indian Americans, to make their voices heard.

"Being excited and translating that into votes are often two rather distinct things. It's how you take that energy, persuade people that it's worth their while, and make sure that they apply for citizenship," Narasimhan added.



More From This Section

Moreover, Kamala Harris presents a symbol of hope for Indian Americans.



"Kamala Harris, with her Indian origin, brings an additional layer of excitement and support from the Indian-American community. As someone whose mother hailed from Chennai, India, Kamala Harris is not just a candidate but a symbol of hope and representation for over 4.4 million Indian Americans," Ajay Bhutoria, deputy national finance chair, 'Harris for President, 2024' said last week.



Who is eligible for US Citizenship?

Eligibility for naturalisation depends on several factors, including the duration of the applicant's residence in the US, their marital status, and military service. Generally, Green Card holders must have lived in the US for at least five years, or three years if they are married to a US citizen. Special provisions exist for military personnel and their families, often allowing for expedited naturalisation.

For many, the decision to naturalise is a significant one, involving not just legal and financial considerations but also personal and emotional ones. Becoming a US citizen offers a host of benefits, including the right to vote, access to federal jobs, and the ability to sponsor family members for immigration.

What are the challenges and considerations?

While the push for naturalisation is strong, there are challenges that potential citizens face. The application process, while streamlined, can be daunting, involving paperwork, interviews, and tests. There are also financial considerations; the application fee, though relatively modest, can still be a barrier for some. Moreover, the decision to become a US citizen often means relinquishing citizenship of one’s home country, a step that carries emotional weight for many immigrants.

Another challenge is ensuring that eligible individuals are aware of their rights and the benefits of citizenship. Community organisations and advocacy groups play a crucial role in educating and assisting applicants through the process. "It's not just about getting people to the polls; it's about making sure they understand what's at stake," says Narasimhan. "Citizenship isn't just a piece of paper; it's a commitment to participating in the democratic process."

What is the naturalisation process?

Step 1: Application for naturalisation

The first step in the naturalisation process is to submit an Application for Naturalisation (Form N-400). This form can be completed either online or by mailing a paper application to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). A filing fee is required unless you qualify for an exemption, such as for military service. Filing online requires creating an account on the USCIS website. For those applying based on military service, or for those seeking a fee waiver, a paper application is necessary.

There's also a provision known as the 90-day early-filing rule, which allows you to submit your N-400 up to 90 days before you reach the required three- or five-year residency period as a Green Card holder. This early submission can expedite the overall process, although you will still need to wait until you meet all eligibility criteria before becoming a citizen.

Step 2: Biometrics appointment

Once your application is submitted, USCIS will schedule a biometrics appointment, usually within a month. This involves having your fingerprints taken, which are used for a background check. This step is crucial as it ensures that all applicants meet the necessary security requirements.

Step 3: Citizenship interview and exam

The interview

About 14 months after submitting your application, USCIS will schedule a citizenship interview. The exact timing can vary depending on the workload at your local USCIS field office. During the interview, an officer will verify the information you've provided in your application. If you are abroad or on active military duty, the interview may take place at a US embassy, consulate, or military facility.

The exam

The interview also includes a citizenship exam, which tests your English language skills and knowledge of US civics. The English test assesses your ability to read, write, and speak the language, while the civics test covers basic US history and government. Don’t worry if this sounds daunting—USCIS provides study materials, and you'll have two chances to pass the tests. If you don’t pass initially, you can retake the test on a later date.

If you successfully pass both the interview and the exam, the USCIS officer will usually approve your application on the spot. However, if additional information is needed or if the application is denied, USCIS will provide guidance on the next steps, including the option to appeal or reapply.

Step 4: Oath of allegiance

The final step in the naturalisation process is the Oath of Allegiance ceremony. This ceremony is a formal event where you swear loyalty to the United States, and it marks the official moment you become a US citizen. You will receive a notice with the date, time, and location of your ceremony, which typically takes place at a local USCIS office or courthouse. During the ceremony, you will hand in your Green Card and receive a Certificate of Naturalisation, which serves as proof of your new status as a US citizen.

What are the benefits of Naturalisation?

Becoming a US citizen comes with numerous advantages that extend beyond what Green Card holders enjoy. Here are some of the key benefits, according to the US government.

Voting rights

As a US citizen, you gain the right to vote in federal elections, giving you a voice in choosing the country's leaders and shaping its policies. This is a significant privilege and responsibility, empowering you to participate fully in the democratic process.

Eligibility to run for Office

US citizenship opens the door to running for public office, allowing you to serve your community and influence local, state, or national governance directly.

Freedom from immigration paperwork

Once you're a citizen, the constant need to file immigration forms or renew your status disappears. This means no more filing fees or bureaucratic hurdles related to your residency status.

New employment opportunities

Citizenship can expand your job opportunities, particularly in roles that require security clearances or are restricted to US citizens, such as certain government positions.

Access to government assistance

With citizenship, you become eligible for a broader range of government assistance programmes, including Social Security and Medicare. This can provide financial and medical support as needed.

Protection from deportation

US citizens are protected from deportation, regardless of any criminal convictions, unless they are found to have committed fraud during the naturalisation process. This security provides peace of mind, knowing that your status in the country is secure.

Ability to sponsor family members

Citizens can sponsor relatives, such as parents, siblings, and adult children, for immigration to the United States, helping to reunite families.

Automatic citizenship for children

Your children, including those born abroad, will automatically become US citizens once you are naturalised. This can simplify their own process of becoming US citizens and provide them with all the associated benefits.

US passport

A US passport grants you the ability to travel freely, with visa-free access to over 180 countries. It also provides access to US consular support in emergencies while abroad.

How many Indians are in line for green card?

According to data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), over a million Indians are currently in line for Green Cards. These individuals often face waiting periods that can extend for decades, a situation exacerbated by annual caps and per-country limits on the number of Green Cards issued. This backlog affects not only the principal applicants but also their families, delaying their access to permanent residency and, consequently, citizenship.

The Department of Homeland Security estimated that in 2022, there were 12.9 million Green Card holders living in the US, with 9.2 million eligible for citizenship. The Covid-19 pandemic temporarily slowed down admissions, but the numbers are bouncing back, with over a million new Green Card holders in 2022 alone.

What exactly is a Green Card?

A Green Card, or permanent resident card, signifies that an individual has been granted the right to live and work permanently in the United States. It's a crucial step for many immigrants, serving as a pathway to US citizenship. Holders of this card enjoy most of the same rights as US citizens, though they cannot vote in federal elections and must renew their status periodically.

Notably, a significant portion of Green Card holders are of Asian descent, with Indian Americans forming a substantial segment. These individuals often possess high levels of education and skills, contributing significantly to the US economy, especially in sectors like technology, medicine, and academia.

What does the data say about the Green Card backlog?

A study by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) using USCIS data reveals that over 1.2 million Indians are waiting in the top three employment-based Green Card categories. This backlog includes individuals in high-demand fields such as technology, medicine, and academia. The waiting period for many of these applicants can stretch into decades, with some projections suggesting it could take nearly two centuries to clear the backlog without legislative intervention.

The primary cause of these long wait times is the annual limit on employment-based Green Cards, set at 140,000, combined with a 7% per-country cap. This cap disproportionately affects countries with larger populations of highly skilled professionals, such as India. As a result, despite the high demand for technical talent in the US, many Indian immigrants face significant delays in obtaining permanent residency.