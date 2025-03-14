Gujaratis in US earn 20.8% more, but Punjabis hold political edge: Report

Indian asylum seekers in US immigration courts have shown stark differences between Punjabi and Gujarati speakers, according to a study titled *Unauthorized Indians in the United States: Trends and Developments*.

Punjabi speakers dominate asylum cases

The study found that between 2001 and 2022, Punjabi speakers accounted for 66% of all Indian asylum cases in US immigration courts, while Gujaratis made up just 7%. This difference reflects both economic conditions in India and how US authorities assess asylum claims.

US law grants asylum to individuals facing persecution rather than economic hardship, which puts Gujaratis at a disadvantage. Punjabis, on the other hand, often cite fears linked to Khalistani separatism and tensions with the Indian government.

“Data collected through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) indicate that Punjabi speakers have consistently represented the largest group among Indian immigrants involved in asylum claims since 2001,” the study states.

Economic conditions and migration

Gujaratis in the US recorded a higher average personal income ($58,000) compared to Punjabis ($48,000). However, they also had the second-lowest earnings among Indian-language groups, ahead of only Punjabi speakers.

“This is because, compared to speakers of other Indian languages, the share of unauthorised immigrants among them is likely higher. And so, there are more individuals who are excluded from higher-earning professions or industries,” said Budiman.

The study also points out that illegal immigration requires significant financial resources. The cost of migration through Latin America or Canada can be 30 to 100 times India’s per capita income, making it feasible mainly for those who can pledge or sell assets, particularly land.

Political advantage for Punjabis?

The study notes that Punjabis have a 63% asylum success rate, compared to just 25% for Gujaratis. TRAC data shows that Hindi speakers had an approval rate of 58%, while English speakers secured asylum in 8% of cases.

Researchers argue that Indian government policies targeting Khalistani activists in the West have strengthened Punjabi claims of persecution. “Ham-handed policies by the Indian govt targeting Khalistani activists in the West gave further credence to those from Punjab alleging persecution by Indian authorities,” the study states.

Without strong asylum claims, Gujaratis have fewer legal pathways to remain in the US. While they generally enjoy greater financial stability than Punjabis, this does not necessarily translate into easier legalisation of their status.

Impact of changing US policies

The number of Indian asylum claims in the US has risen sharply, from 5,000 in 2021 to over 51,000 in 2023. At the same time, Indian border apprehensions surged from 1,000 in 2020 to 43,000 in 2023.

With Donald Trump back in office, the study predicts tougher conditions for unauthorised Indian immigrants. His administration has already shut down the CBP One app, which allowed asylum seekers to schedule hearings, cancelling nearly 300,000 pending appointments.

Tighter immigration policies could particularly affect Gujaratis, as their lower asylum approval rates leave them with fewer legal options. Meanwhile, the perception of Punjabi persecution may allow some continued access to protection under the asylum system.