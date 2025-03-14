Holi extended weekend: Flight bookings up 50%, Abu Dhabi, Ayodhya top picks

With Holi falling on a Friday this year, travel demand is surging as people make the most of the extended weekend. Flight bookings and hotel stays are seeing an uptick, with both domestic and international travel witnessing strong interest.

Rise in flight bookings

Travel platform ixigo has reported a 45-50% year-on-year increase in flight bookings for Holi, driven by homebound travellers, leisure trips, and spiritual tourism. Rajnish Kumar, group co-CEO of ixigo, said, “Cultural hotspots are witnessing a surge in demand this Holi. Flight bookings to Ayodhya have skyrocketed by 50% YoY for Holi, while Varanasi and Amritsar have seen a 20-30% YoY increase.”

Bookings for flights to tier-2 and tier-3 cities have also surged, with Gorakhpur seeing the highest increase at 154%. Other destinations seeing strong growth include Port Blair (78%), Darbhanga (43%), and Bagdogra (42%).

Short-haul international trips are also in demand, with Abu Dhabi experiencing a 146% YoY rise in bookings, followed by Bangkok (38%) and Singapore (40%).

Domestic and international stay preferences

MakeMyTrip has observed strong demand for premium accommodation, with an increase in bookings for properties priced above Rs 4,500 per night. Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said, “Indian travellers are increasingly seizing every opportunity for leisure travel, and the upcoming Holi long weekend provides the perfect occasion.”

Among domestic destinations, cultural hubs such as Jaipur and Udaipur, temple towns like Varanasi and Madurai, and beach spots including Pondicherry and Alibaug are witnessing a steady rise in bookings. Drive-to locations such as Jim Corbett, Rishikesh, and Mussoorie are also in demand.

For international travel, Vietnam, Malaysia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia are seeing the highest growth, partly due to the conclusion of board exams in many parts of India.

Search trends for accommodation

Agoda has reported a 25% rise in domestic accommodation searches and a 16% increase in international searches compared to the same period last year. Krishna Rathi, senior country director for India, the subcontinent, and MEA at Agoda, said, “With the long weekend, travellers are eager to celebrate Holi in new and exciting ways.”

Dubai is the most-searched international destination, followed by Phuket, Bangkok, Singapore, and Bali. In India, Goa tops the list, with Udaipur, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Vrindavan also seeing high interest. Vrindavan, known for its vibrant Holi celebrations, has seen growing popularity.

With airlines offering discounts and accommodation deals available across platforms, the extended Holi weekend is shaping up to be a busy period for the travel sector.