Holi 2025: Banks closed; opt for online and mobile banking to avoid hassle

Holi is being observed today, March 14, 2025, and banks in several states are closed for the festival. Those needing to carry out transactions can use digital banking options.

Where will banks be closed on Holi

Banks will remain shut in:

Gujarat

Also Read

Odisha

Chandigarh

Sikkim

Assam

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana)

Arunachal Pradesh

Rajasthan

Jammu

West Bengal

Maharashtra

New Delhi

Goa

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Meghalaya

Himachal Pradesh

Srinagar

Banks in other states will remain open as usual.

Additional closures on March 15

In Tripura, Odisha, and Bihar, banks will stay closed for an extra day as Holi celebrations continue. In Manipur, banks will also be shut for the second day of Yaosang.

For most of the country, March 15 falls on a Saturday. However, since it is the third Saturday of the month, banks will be open, as RBI’s weekend holiday rule applies only to the second and fourth Saturdays.

Bank holidays in March 2025

March 16 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

March 22 (Fourth Saturday): Weekly holiday and Bihar Diwas

March 23 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

March 27 (Thursday): Shab-e-Qadr – banks closed in Jammu

March 28 (Friday): Jumat-ul-Vida – banks closed in Jammu and Kashmir

March 30 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

March 31 (Monday): Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan – most states will observe a public holiday, except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh

To avoid disruptions, plan banking transactions around these dates. Digital banking remains available.

Registered bank customers can still access services through Internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking for both financial and non-financial transactions.

Banks follow national and local holiday schedules and remain closed on Sundays, second Saturdays, and fourth Saturdays. They operate on first, third, and fifth Saturdays unless declared a public holiday by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI categorises bank holidays into three types:

Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holiday: RTGS transfers are available 24/7 throughout the year, even on public and bank holidays, meaning customers can transfer funds instantly without visiting a branch.

Banks' closing of accounts holiday: This category ensures all banks are closed on Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and other designated holidays.

Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act: This applies solely to government departments, banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions.