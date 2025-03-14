Holi 2025: Banks closed; opt for online and mobile banking to avoid hassle

Holi is being observed today, March 14, 2025, and banks in several states are closed for the festival. Those needing to carry out transactions can use digital banking options.
Where will banks be closed on Holi
Banks will remain shut in:
Gujarat
Odisha
Chandigarh
Sikkim
Assam
Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana)
Arunachal Pradesh
Rajasthan
Jammu
West Bengal
Maharashtra
New Delhi
Goa
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Meghalaya
Himachal Pradesh
Srinagar
Banks in other states will remain open as usual.
Additional closures on March 15
In Tripura, Odisha, and Bihar, banks will stay closed for an extra day as Holi celebrations continue. In Manipur, banks will also be shut for the second day of Yaosang.
For most of the country, March 15 falls on a Saturday. However, since it is the third Saturday of the month, banks will be open, as RBI’s weekend holiday rule applies only to the second and fourth Saturdays.
Bank holidays in March 2025
March 16 (Sunday): Weekly holiday
March 22 (Fourth Saturday): Weekly holiday and Bihar Diwas
March 23 (Sunday): Weekly holiday
March 27 (Thursday): Shab-e-Qadr – banks closed in Jammu
March 28 (Friday): Jumat-ul-Vida – banks closed in Jammu and Kashmir
March 30 (Sunday): Weekly holiday
March 31 (Monday): Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan – most states will observe a public holiday, except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh
To avoid disruptions, plan banking transactions around these dates. Digital banking remains available.
Registered bank customers can still access services through Internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking for both financial and non-financial transactions.
Banks follow national and local holiday schedules and remain closed on Sundays, second Saturdays, and fourth Saturdays. They operate on first, third, and fifth Saturdays unless declared a public holiday by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The RBI categorises bank holidays into three types:
Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holiday: RTGS transfers are available 24/7 throughout the year, even on public and bank holidays, meaning customers can transfer funds instantly without visiting a branch.
Banks' closing of accounts holiday: This category ensures all banks are closed on Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and other designated holidays.
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act: This applies solely to government departments, banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions.