Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Gurgaon to Mumbai: Multistorey prices soar up to 166%, 4BHK supply up 90%

Gurgaon to Mumbai: Multistorey prices soar up to 166%, 4BHK supply up 90%

Delhi-NCR has emerged as a key growth engine, with Gurgaon and Greater Noida seeing the steepest price increases at 166% and 163%, respectively

Real Estate, IPO, Realty, stock market listing
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 8:07 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian multistorey residential market has witnessed a boom, with average apartment prices surging 87 percent between 2021 and 2025, according to fresh data from Magicbricks. This price growth has far outpaced the 15% increase in average apartment sizes.

"This significant appreciation reflects robust investor confidence and a clear shift in consumer preferences toward larger, lifestyle-oriented homes. While the average covered area of apartments has grown by just 15% during this period, this value appreciation has far outpaced size growth, signaling a fundamental change in market dynamics," said Magicbricks in a note.

The growth has been particularly strong in key urban centers. Delhi-NCR has emerged as a key growth engine, with Gurgaon and Greater Noida seeing the steepest price increases at 166% and 163%, respectively, fueled by a substantial influx of new multistorey supply.

Mumbai continues to be India's most expensive multistorey market with a 107% price increase, dominated by high-end penthouses and premium high-rises. Other tech hubs like Bengaluru (+105%), Hyderabad (+90%), and Pune (+92%) have also recorded strong price appreciation, underscoring sustained demand from the thriving IT and startup sectors.

In response to these market shifts, developers are strategically expanding supply across India's residential corridors, particularly within the premium segment. This is evident in the substantial increase in new supply for larger configurations, with 3BHKs seeing a 31% increase, 4BHKs by 90%, and 5BHKs by a massive 95%. This new supply, combined with the price-led growth, is reshaping the Indian housing market. The multistorey segment is now scaling new highs in both value and volume across the country, confirming a robust and dynamic real estate landscape.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

TDS section applied by payer doesn't decide a person's tax regime

IT stocks under pressure? How Trump's $100K H-1B fee may hit your portfolio

Tax audit guide for businesses and professionals:Rules, limits and pitfalls

From ₹10 cr to ₹190 cr: Golf Course Rd records record-breaking realty deals

Turn idle cash into returns: Jio Payments Bank's Savings Pro offers 6.5%

Topics :housing communities

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story