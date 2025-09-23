Gurgaon to Mumbai: Multistorey prices soar up to 166%, 4BHK supply up 90%

The Indian multistorey residential market has witnessed a boom, with average apartment prices surging 87 percent between 2021 and 2025, according to fresh data from Magicbricks. This price growth has far outpaced the 15% increase in average apartment sizes.

"This significant appreciation reflects robust investor confidence and a clear shift in consumer preferences toward larger, lifestyle-oriented homes. While the average covered area of apartments has grown by just 15% during this period, this value appreciation has far outpaced size growth, signaling a fundamental change in market dynamics," said Magicbricks in a note.

The growth has been particularly strong in key urban centers. Delhi-NCR has emerged as a key growth engine, with Gurgaon and Greater Noida seeing the steepest price increases at 166% and 163%, respectively, fueled by a substantial influx of new multistorey supply.