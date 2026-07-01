HDFC Bank changes SmartBuy rewards rules, caps benefits: Rules explained

HDFC Bank has narrowed the benefits on its SmartBuy rewards platform from July 1, introducing a separate monthly cap on accelerated rewards earned through brand vouchers. The move affects customers who use SmartBuy-linked platforms such as GyFTR and Woohoo to buy vouchers of brands, including Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy and other merchants to maximise credit card rewards.

Under the revised rules, brand voucher purchases will now have a maximum accelerated reward limit of 3,000 reward points per calendar month for most premium credit cards. The limit will be included within the overall SmartBuy accelerated reward cap available on each card.

This means customers can continue earning accelerated rewards through other SmartBuy categories such as hotel bookings and eligible merchant transactions, but voucher purchases alone cannot generate rewards beyond the new ceiling. What has changed in HDFC Bank SmartBuy rewards According to updated SmartBuy terms and conditions, the overall monthly accelerated reward caps remain unchanged, but brand vouchers now have a separate limit. The revised caps are: Infinia and Infinia Metal cards: Overall monthly cap of 15,000 reward points, with only 3,000 points allowed from brand vouchers. Diners Club Black Metal and BizBlack Metal: Overall monthly cap of 10,000 reward points, with a 3,000-point voucher limit.

Diners Club Black: Overall monthly cap of 7,500 reward points, with a 3,000-point voucher limit. Regalia, Diners Privilege and BizPower: Overall monthly cap of 4,000 Reward Points, with a 3,000-point voucher limit. For Tata Neu cards, other credit cards, debit cards and PayZapp wallet transactions, the voucher-related accelerated benefit cap remains lower at 1,000 points as per the revised terms. The bank said that the brand voucher cap is part of the overall SmartBuy limit. Customers cannot earn the full overall cap through vouchers alone. Impact on premium card users The biggest impact will be felt by customers using high-end cards such as Infinia and Diners Club Black Metal, where SmartBuy vouchers were among the most popular ways to maximise monthly rewards.

Earlier, an Infinia cardholder could use SmartBuy vouchers to earn accelerated rewards up to the card’s monthly SmartBuy limit. With the new rule, voucher purchases will contribute only up to 3,000 accelerated points. For example, under HDFC Bank’s own calculation for an Infinia card, a customer purchasing Rs 30,000 worth of brand vouchers through SmartBuy will now earn 3,000 accelerated reward points. If the same customer later books a hotel worth Rs 50,000 through SmartBuy, the additional transaction can still earn accelerated rewards until the overall 15,000-point monthly cap is reached. The change does not remove SmartBuy rewards but shifts the focus towards using multiple categories instead of relying mainly on vouchers.

Why HDFC Bank made the change Credit card reward programmes have increasingly seen customers optimise spending patterns to earn maximum benefits. Buying vouchers for regular expenses such as food delivery, grocery shopping and online purchases became a popular method among premium card users because it converted everyday spending into accelerated rewards. The latest move appears aimed at reducing heavy dependence on voucher purchases while keeping the broader SmartBuy ecosystem active. This follows earlier adjustments by HDFC Bank to its credit card reward structure, where the bank has gradually introduced tighter limits and revised earning rules across some categories.

For regular users who buy a few vouchers every month, the impact may be limited. However, customers who planned their monthly spending around reaching SmartBuy reward caps through vouchers will see a significant reduction. What should customers do now? Customers who use SmartBuy mainly for vouchers may need to reassess their reward strategy. Instead of concentrating spending on brand vouchers, cardholders can explore other eligible SmartBuy categories where accelerated rewards are still available. They should also consider whether voucher purchases remain beneficial after factoring in any convenience fees. For premium card users, the value proposition of HDFC Bank cards is unlikely to depend only on SmartBuy vouchers, but the latest revision reduces one of the easiest ways customers used to maximise rewards.