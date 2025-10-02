NPS: You can choose 100% equity exposure based on risk appetite, timeline

On October 1, observed as NPS Diwas, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) launched the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF). Under it, non-government sector subscribers of the National Pension System (NPS) will be able to hold and manage multiple schemes under one permanent retirement account number (PRAN) across different central recordkeeping agencies (CRAs). This marks a departure from the earlier structure where subscribers could hold only one scheme per tier (I and II).

Offering more choices

Each scheme must have at least two variants: high-risk and moderate. The high-risk variant can have 100 per cent equity exposure. Earlier, the maximum equity allocation allowed was 75 per cent. Pension fund managers (PFMs) also have the freedom to launch a low-risk variant.

“PFMs can offer new fund options beyond the existing E (equity), G (government bonds), C (corporate bonds), and A (alternative) schemes,” says Kurian Jose, chief executive officer, Tata Pension Management. Options, include 100 per cent equity, or hybrid allocations such as 80 per cent equity and 20 per cent bonds or G-Secs, and so on. MSF is expected to encourage diversification by allowing subscribers to invest in multiple schemes belonging to different fund managers. PFMs will also be allowed to launch funds catering to varied subscriber groups, such as gig workers, professionals, the self-employed, and corporate employees.

MSF offers more choice to investors. Subscribers may access pre-packaged portfolios. “Subscribers can mix high-risk and moderate-risk schemes within the same PRAN,” says Ranbheer Singh Dhariwal, group head (social security and welfare), Protean eGov Technologies. “It provides multiple asset allocation options in addition to the conventional active and auto options,” says Deepesh Raghaw, a Sebi-registered investment advisor. “MSF makes NPS more flexible and similar to mutual funds, while retaining its tax benefits,” says Charu Pahuja, certified financial planner, director & chief operating officer, Wise Finserv. More volatility, low flexibility While MSF gives investors more choices, this plethora of options can lead to confusion. Unless they are savvy or have access to quality advice, they could end up making unsuitable decisions. For some, multiple schemes may mean more tracking and monitoring, which could make management harder. Over-diversification with too many schemes could also dilute returns.

With investors able to take up to 100 per cent equity exposure, portfolio volatility will rise. There are also restrictions on movement. “The mandatory 15-year lock-in is highly restrictive,” says Ranjit Jha, managing director & chief executive officer, Rurash Financials. “In unfavourable market movements, you won’t have the flexibility to rebalance into debt until you complete the mandatory 15-year vesting period,” says Prakhar Patidar, financial advisor and founder, Infinity Wealth Advisor. “If the stock market falls when someone is close to retirement, the value of their savings can take a big hit. This is the single biggest risk with full equity exposure,” says Pahuja.

One of the most attractive features of NPS has been its low-cost structure. Under MSF, however, annual charges will rise to 0.30 per cent. “Higher fees can reduce the compounding benefit over decades,” says Pahuja. Who should use MSF? Younger subscribers may go for MSF. “Those having long retirement horizons of 15–20 years and seeking higher long-term returns may opt for MSF,” says Dhariwal. Pahuja adds that these investors should have the ability to withstand market ups and downs. Jose observes that subscribers seeking diversification across fund managers and investment styles may also opt for MSF.

Jha cautions that investors close to retirement (under 10 years) or risk-averse individuals should stay away. Subscribers uncomfortable with managing multiple schemes may also avoid it. Precautions to take The 15-year vesting period is meant to encourage long-term investment discipline. However, it also means money is tied up for a significant period. Patidar suggests that investors should have adequate liquid and short-term assets already in place. Pahuja, too, emphasises that investors who may require funds soon for health or family reasons should avoid it. Jose warns against over-diversification and suggests that two or three schemes should typically suffice. “Check for duplication. Don’t pick schemes with similar mandates as doing so will not improve returns,” he says.

Finally, investors have the option to shift out of MSF to the older auto and active schemes, now called common schemes. Shifting to these schemes is allowed anytime during the 15-year vesting period. Use this option to reduce equity exposure as you approach retirement. Weigh the pros and cons Advantages · More investment choices · Higher equity exposure up to 100 per cent to equity, compared to the earlier 75 per cent cap · Ability to diversify across fund managers, styles · Targeted options for gig workers, professionals, and corporate employees Disadvantages · Full equity exposure increases vulnerability to market volatility