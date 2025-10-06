Home / Finance / Personal Finance / NCR leads India's realty boom with 24% price surge; National average up 9%

NCR leads India's realty boom with 24% price surge; National average up 9%

Gurgaon real estate. Photo: Shutterstock
Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:59 PM IST
India’s housing market continues its upward climb, with average residential property prices rising across all major metros in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025. Data analysed by property consulting firm Anarock shows that the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded the sharpest year-on-year (YoY) rise — up 24% — followed by Bengaluru (10%) and Hyderabad (8%).
 
According to the latest city-level price trends based on basic selling price (BSP) per square foot, the pan-India average price reached ₹9,105 per sq. ft. in Q3 2025, up from ₹8,390 a year ago, marking a 9% YoY increase. Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), prices rose by 1%, indicating continued momentum despite high interest rates and tight supply in the premium and mid-income segments.
 
NCR market has emerged as the clear leader in India’s real estate price rally. Average property prices in NCR jumped to ₹8,900 per sq. ft. in Q3 2025, compared to ₹7,200 in Q3 2024 — a 24% annual rise and 3% increase over the previous quarter.
 
“Despite rising home loan EMIs, the NCR market has remained resilient thanks to rising household incomes, preference for gated communities, and a shift towards larger units post-pandemic,” said a Delhi-based property consultant. “Gurugram and Noida continue to attract IT professionals and corporates, while Faridabad and Dwarka Expressway have become emerging hot spots.”
 
Gaurs CMD Manoj Gaur, said, "The 24 per cent surge in NCR's housing prices marks a structural realignment in end-users' behaviour. We are seeing homebuyers prioritising ownership in well-planned, lifestyle-led cities, seeking residences that reflect both aspiration and stability".
 
Ashok Kapur, Chairman of Krisumi Corporation, said the noticeable surge in housing prices in Delhi-NCR clearly underlines the sustained demand for quality homes across segments.   
"Despite economic fluctuations and evolving buyer preferences, real estate continues to demonstrate resilience and long-term growth potential. Homebuyers today are not merely investing in property; they are seeking better lifestyles, modern amenities, and value-driven living spaces," Kapur said.
 
MMR remains India’s costliest market at ₹17,230 per sq. ft.
 
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) remains India’s most expensive housing market, with prices averaging ₹17,230 per sq. ft. in Q3 2025. Though the YoY increase was modest at 6%, the region’s prices are nearly double the national average, reflecting strong premium housing demand in South Mumbai, Bandra, and Thane.
 
Quarter-on-quarter, MMR saw a 1% uptick. Market watchers say limited land availability, high redevelopment activity, and demand from non-resident Indians (NRIs) are keeping prices elevated.
 
Bengaluru posts steady 10% annual growth
 
Bengaluru, India’s IT capital, maintained its steady growth trajectory with a 10% rise YoY to ₹8,870 per sq. ft. in Q3 2025. The city saw a 2% increase from the previous quarter, driven largely by demand in key zones such as Whitefield, Sarjapur Road, and North Bengaluru.
 
Southern cities hold strong: Hyderabad and Chennai show 5–8% gains
 
Hyderabad and Chennai, two of South India’s most active real estate markets, continued their upward trajectory.
 
Hyderabad: Prices rose 8% YoY to ₹7,750 per sq. ft., reflecting optimism in IT corridors and expanding western suburbs such as Gachibowli and Kokapet.
 
Chennai: Prices increased 5% YoY to ₹7,010 per sq. ft., supported by steady demand from professionals and a rise in luxury housing near OMR and ECR.
 
Hyderabad’s affordability relative to Bengaluru and Chennai continues to attract investors, while Chennai’s residential market is witnessing higher traction in plotted and premium developments.
 
Pune and Kolkata record moderate but consistent gains
 
Pune, another strong performer among India’s top markets, saw prices edge up 4% YoY to ₹7,935 per sq. ft., with demand largely concentrated in Hinjewadi, Kharadi, and Baner. Industry experts note that Pune continues to benefit from a balanced mix of IT professionals, manufacturing sector employees, and a growing student population.
 
Meanwhile, Kolkata registered a 6% rise YoY to ₹6,060 per sq. ft., making it one of the most affordable metros in India. The city’s price growth is being supported by infrastructure projects such as the East-West Metro and better road connectivity across micro-markets like Rajarhat and New Town.  With inputs from PTI

Topics :NCR

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

