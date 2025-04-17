High returns? High risk! SBI warns of fake AI investment videos

State Bank of India (SBI) has warned people about social media videos that falsely claim the lender is launching a new investment platform that will use artificial intelligence (AI) . In a note posted across its official social media handles, SBI said the videos are fake and part of an investment scam.

“These deepfake videos falsely claim that SBI, in association with the Government of India and multinational companies, has introduced high-return investment platforms,” the bank said. “We clarify that SBI does not endorse any such schemes that promise unrealistic or unusually high returns.”

What is a deepfake?

Deepfakes are AI-created videos or audio clips that can make it look and sound like someone said or did something they never actually did. Scammers often use this technology to create very realistic-looking videos of well-known personalities or institutions to mislead people.

In the case of SBI, fraudsters have used deepfake tools to create fake videos showing bank officials or public figures endorsing fake investment platforms, giving the false impression that the schemes are safe and government-backed.

Also Read

Spotting a deepfake video

While deepfakes are becoming harder to detect, there are a few signs you can look for:

Unnatural facial movements or mismatched lip-syncing.

Distorted audio, especially around key words.

Odd lighting or shadows on the face that don't match the background.

Unusual claims or schemes that sound “too good to be true.”

If you see a video that raises doubts, it’s always safer to pause and verify before acting on it.

Staying safe

SBI asked customers to rely only on official sources of information. “All our customers and public at large are advised to verify information from our official website (https://bank.sbi), official social media handles, or from any of our nearest branch,” the notice said.

The bank also asked people not to click on links or share personal or banking details based on such misleading videos.