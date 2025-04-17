Lounge access, 5 per cent cashback: perks of new Tata Neu SBI card

SBI Card and Tata Digital have launched a co-branded lifestyle credit card that offers a “rewarding experience” for customers who frequently shop within the Tata ecosystem, said a statement.

The card has two variants, Tata Neu Infinity and Tata Neu Plus. The cards offer 5 per cent and the second 2 per cent cashbacks, respectively, in NeuCoins on spending across Tata brands such as BigBasket, Croma, Tata CLiQ, and Air India. The NeuCoins are credited monthly and can be redeemed on the Tata Neu app for services including groceries, electronics, travel and jewelry.

Users get 1.5 per cent back on Infinity and 1 per cent cashback in NeuCoins on other purchases, including those made through UPI with the RuPay variant. “The Tata Neu SBI Card is designed to offer a holistic experience that adds value in each transaction,” said Salila Pande, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), SBI Card.

There’s also a fuel surcharge waiver of 1per cent on every transaction between Rs 500 to Rs 4,000 at petrol pumps across India for up to Rs 500 on Infinity and Rs. 250 on Plus in a statement cycle.

Complimentary membership to the Priority Pass Program worth $99 and airport lounge access for four international (one per quarter) and eight domestic (2 per quarter) visits annually, applicable on achieving Rs 75,000 spent in previous quarter on Infinity and 4 domestic lounge access a year (1 per quarter) on spending of Rs 50,000 in previous quarter.

Joining perks and annual fees

According to SBI Card’s website, cardholders receive 1,499 NeuCoins as a joining benefit, equal to the first-year fee for Infinity and 499 for Plus. The annual fee of Rs 1,499 is waived off on spending Rs 3 lakh or more in a year in Infinity. An amount of Rs 499 is waived off in spends of Rs 100,000 in Plus. The card is available in both RuPay and Visa formats, allowing users to link the RuPay card to UPI apps for added ease.

Application and redemption

The card can be applied for through the SBI Card website or at retail kiosks in select Croma stores. NeuCoins earned through this card are automatically credited to the user’s NeuPass account within the Tata Neu app.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to deliver real value and reimagine how India experiences loyalty and credit,” said Naveen Tahilyani, MD & CEO, Tata Digital.