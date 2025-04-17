New German govt ends 3-year citizenship policy, retains 5-year route

Germany’s new coalition government has said it will abolish the three-year fast-track citizenship path for “well-integrated immigrants”, reversing a key reform introduced less than a year ago.

Three-year pathway

The three-year citizenship option was introduced last June by a government on its way out. It allowed immigrants to apply for German citizenship after three years of residency, provided they demonstrated advanced proficiency in German (C1 level) and strong societal integration, such as through volunteer work or notable professional or academic achievements.

The reform was widely welcomed by immigrant communities, particularly those with deep ties to Germany through education or employment. It was seen as a progressive step to attract skilled migrants and recognise the contributions of those who had integrated with German society.

Political opposition and rollback

However, the policy quickly became a point of contention. The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU), a bloc of Conservative parties that will lead the new government, criticised the expedited process as "turbo" naturalisation. They argued that three years was too short a time for someone to qualify for German nationality, raising concerns about the depth of integration and commitment to German values. With the formation of the new coalition, the parties have agreed to discontinue the three-year pathway.

What remains: Five-year path and dual citizenship

Despite the rollback of the three-year option, the broader naturalisation reform introduced last year will remain in place. Immigrants will be eligible to apply for German citizenship after five years of continuous residence, provided they demonstrate intermediate German language proficiency (B1 level). This is a significant improvement over the previous eight-year requirement and is expected to keep Germany competitive in attracting international talent.

The coalition has also decided not to move ahead with proposals to strip dual nationality of their citizenship if they are involved in extremist activities. Previously, the CDU/CSU had proposed revoking the citizenship of naturalised individuals who support terrorism, engage in antisemitism, or “act against the democratic order”.

Instead, the coalition agreement for the next government states that the parties will explore potential changes to deport individuals who ‘call for the abolition of the free and democratic basic order,’ but this would target non-citizens, not dual nationals.