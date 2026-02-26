High-value transaction not disclosed? Tax officials may still spot it

Some taxpayers assume that non-disclosure in an Income Tax Return (ITR) allows transactions to go unnoticed, but this is no longer the case. High-value activities — including cash deposits, property purchases and mutual fund investments — are now automatically reported to the Income Tax Department via the Statement of Financial Transaction (SFT).

Money trail

SFT is a mandatory reporting framework under which banks, financial institutions, companies and registrars submit details of specified high-value transactions by individuals in a financial year.

These organisations must file reports electronically with the Income Tax Department, typically by May 31 after a financial year ends. Certain market-related transactions, such as those involving listed securities or mutual funds, are reported more frequently.

The objective is to identify income mismatches, undisclosed investments and suspicious cash usage. Several routine financial activities trigger reporting once they cross prescribed limits. Key examples include: Banking and cash transactions Cash deposits of Rs 10 lakh or more in savings accounts in a financial year

Cash deposits or withdrawals of Rs 50 lakh or more in current accounts

Cash payments above Rs 10 lakh for bank drafts, payment orders or prepaid instruments Credit card spending Cash payments of Rs 1 lakh or more as annual credit card bills

Total credit card payments exceeding Rs 10 lakh in a year through any mode Investments and financial assets

Fixed or term deposits exceeding Rs 10 lakh (excluding renewals)

Investments of Rs 10 lakh or more in: Mutual funds Shares Bonds or debentures Share buybacks worth over Rs 10 lakh Property and large purchases Purchase or sale of immovable property valued at Rs 30 lakh or more Cash payments exceeding Rs 2 lakh for goods or services Foreign exchange transactions Forex purchases or foreign currency expenses above Rs 10 lakh annually Why taxpayers should pay attention Transactions across multiple accounts are aggregated.

Joint accounts are reported against all holders.

Deposits and withdrawals are evaluated separately. If reported transactions do not align with declared income, taxpayers may receive notices seeking clarification.