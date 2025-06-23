High-value transactions can catch IT dept's eye: Here's what to watch for

What can trigger scrutiny?
- Cash deposits exceeding Rs 10 lakh in a savings account in one financial year
- Credit card payments above Rs 1 lakh in cash or over Rs 10 lakh by cheque or digital modes
- Investment in mutual funds, stocks, bonds exceeding Rs 10 lakh in a year
- Purchase or sale of immovable property worth Rs 30 lakh or more
- Foreign exchange transactions crossing Rs 10 lakh annually
- Large insurance premiums or unusually high-value donations
Mandatory reporting limits to know
- Savings account deposits: Over Rs 10 lakh
- Current account deposits: Over Rs 50 lakh
- Credit card payments: Above Rs 10 lakh annually
- Mutual funds, debentures, shares: Over Rs 10 lakh invested in a financial year
- Property transactions: Valued at Rs 30 lakh or more
- Foreign exchange purchases: Over Rs 10 lakh in a year
How to stay compliant?
Received a tax notice? Here’s what to do
