Inactive EPF account: Here's how to reactivate or withdraw your savings

Many salaried people forget old EPF accounts, leading to lost interest and hassle. Learn how to reactivate dormant EPF accounts and keep your retirement money working for you

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 1:37 PM IST
The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a key long-term savings tool for millions of salaried individuals in India. But many are unaware that their EPF account can become inactive if no contribution is made for 36 months. This often happens when people change jobs, leave the workforce temporarily, or simply forget about old accounts.
 
If your EPF account has turned inactive, don’t worry, there are ways to revive it and protect your retirement savings.
 

Why does the EPF account get inactive

 
An EPF account may become dormant due to:
 
·  No contribution for 36 consecutive months
 
·  Switching jobs without transferring the old account
 
·  Retirement or temporary exit from employment
 
·  Unawareness of multiple accounts from past employers
 
·  Incorrect or outdated contact information
 
If left unattended for more than 7 years, the balance is moved to the senior citizens’ welfare fund, and it stops earning interest.  ALSO READ | Govt ratifies interest rate at 8.25% on employees' provident fund for FY25
 

Steps to reactivate an inactive EPF account

 
1.     Verify your UAN status
Check if your Universal Account Number (UAN) is active and linked to your inactive account. If not, visit your nearest EPFO office or submit a request via the EPFiGMS portal. In some cases, EPFO officials may assist with biometric verification at home.
 
2.     Update KYC documents
Ensure your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account details are linked to your UAN. Without updated KYC, claim requests may be rejected.
 
3.     Submit an online reactivation request
 
  • Log in to the EPFO Unified Member Portal 
  • Click on “Help Desk” and choose “Inoperative Account Assistance” 
  • Enter necessary details and submit the request
 
Once submitted, it usually takes around 20-25 working days to process the reactivation.
 

How to withdraw money from an inactive EPF account

 
If you want to withdraw funds instead:
 
·  Use Form 19 (for final settlement) or Form 10C (for pension)
 
·  File it online through the UAN portal or submit it offline at an EPFO office
 
·  The money is credited directly to your linked bank account
 
Note: Withdrawals before completing five years of continuous service may be taxed.
 

Prevent future inactivity

 
To avoid a similar situation:
 
·  Transfer your old PF balance when switching jobs
 
·  Keep your UAN and contact details updated
 
·  Regularly check EPF statements
 
·  Link all employment records to a single UAN
 
By staying alert and taking timely action, you can ensure your retirement corpus stays safe and continues to grow.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

