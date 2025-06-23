Inactive EPF account: Here's how to reactivate or withdraw your savings

The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a key long-term savings tool for millions of salaried individuals in India. But many are unaware that their EPF account can become inactive if no contribution is made for 36 months. This often happens when people change jobs, leave the workforce temporarily, or simply forget about old accounts.

If your EPF account has turned inactive, don’t worry, there are ways to revive it and protect your retirement savings.

Why does the EPF account get inactive

An EPF account may become dormant due to:

· No contribution for 36 consecutive months

· Switching jobs without transferring the old account · Retirement or temporary exit from employment · Unawareness of multiple accounts from past employers · Incorrect or outdated contact information ALSO READ | Govt ratifies interest rate at 8.25% on employees' provident fund for FY25 If left unattended for more than 7 years, the balance is moved to the senior citizens’ welfare fund, and it stops earning interest. Steps to reactivate an inactive EPF account 1. Verify your UAN status Check if your Universal Account Number (UAN) is active and linked to your inactive account. If not, visit your nearest EPFO office or submit a request via the EPFiGMS portal. In some cases, EPFO officials may assist with biometric verification at home.

2. Update KYC documents Ensure your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account details are linked to your UAN. Without updated KYC, claim requests may be rejected. 3. Submit an online reactivation request Log in to the EPFO Unified Member Portal

Click on “Help Desk” and choose “Inoperative Account Assistance”

Enter necessary details and submit the request Once submitted, it usually takes around 20-25 working days to process the reactivation. How to withdraw money from an inactive EPF account If you want to withdraw funds instead: · Use Form 19 (for final settlement) or Form 10C (for pension)