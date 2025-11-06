Luxury real estate sees inventory build-up, investors should diversify

India’s housing market continues to display resilience, with unsold inventory across the top eight cities rising just 4 per cent year-on-year to 5.06 lakh units — a sign of overall stability. The Quarters-to-Sell (QTS) ratio of 5.8 quarters (about 17.4 months) also remains comfortably within the healthy range of 18–24 months, according to a recent report by Proptiger.

Beneath this stability, however, lies a notable shift. Unsold homes in the Rs 2 crore–Rs 5 crore bracket have surged 47 per cent year-on-year, signalling slower traction at the premium end of the market. This raises critical questions: What is driving this buildup, and how should end-users and investors respond?

Surge in high-end homes Data from Anarock shows that premium and luxury segments have expanded sharply since 2019, when COVID-19 first emerged. Their share of total sales tripled from 7 per cent in Q1 2019 to 21 per cent in Q1 2024, a trend that has continued into 2025. “Luxury homes account for 38 per cent of new supply across the top seven cities. The surge is fuelled by rising affluence, strong HNI and NRI demand, a preference for larger, well-located homes by branded developers, and overall economic support. Even as Q3 2025 sales volumes dipped 9 per cent, total market value rose 14 per cent, driven entirely by the premium segment,” says Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, Anarock Group.

What’s driving the rise in premium inventory? Industry experts emphasise that the increase in premium unsold inventory indicates portfolio expansion rather than distress. “Developers have broadened offerings amid strong post-pandemic demand, lengthening absorption cycles. Buyer sentiment remains firm yet more discerning, indicating market maturity rather than a slowdown. Backed by steady wealth creation, NRI inflows, and trust in branded projects, current inventory is likely to be absorbed in the coming quarters,” says Sam Chopra, president and country head, eXp Realty India. How inventory is measured Inventory levels are gauged using the QTS ratio, which estimates how long current stock would take to sell at the existing pace. “A QTS of 6–8 quarters (18–24 months) indicates healthy balance; over 24–30 months signals sluggish demand or price resistance, while below 12 months reflects strong sales and tight supply,” says Chopra.

How rising unsold inventory affects housing prices In the mid and premium segments, elevated unsold inventory typically restrains price growth. Competition increases, buyers gain leverage, and developers often defer new launches due to stretched cash flows. “In contrast, luxury and ultra-luxury segments see limited impact. While short-term demand may fluctuate due to stock market swings or economic uncertainty, the underlying appetite for such homes remains robust. Also, well-capitalised developers can hold inventory without offering discounts,” says Kumar. Chopra adds, “When inventory builds up, developers typically opt for flexible payment plans, limited-time offers, or experiential upgrades instead of direct price cuts. Such measures temper price growth while preserving overall market stability.”

When high inventory led to price stagnation A similar trend played out a decade ago. In 2015, Mumbai had over 1.75 lakh unsold units, causing prices to stagnate despite widespread discounts, with inventory overhang exceeding 50 months. Delhi-NCR faced an even steeper challenge, with more than 2 lakh unsold units lingering for nearly four years. “Inventory rose again during the 2020 pandemic but corrected sharply as demand rebounded. By mid-2024, Gurugram’s overhang dropped from 70 to about 30 months. Typically, rising inventory stalls price growth rather than causing steep declines, which reverse once sales recover,” says Kumar. Who is impacted more: end-users or investors?

End-users and investors experience the effects of high inventory differently. “Homebuyers often gain from better affordability and stronger bargaining power, while investors face lower rental yields, slower capital appreciation, and longer holding periods. The impact is typically sharper in premium and luxury segments, where demand recovery takes more time,” says Anupam Rastogi, co-founder and chief business officer, NRI Real Estate, Square Yards. Kumar adds: “End-users feel the brunt of rising inventory, facing project delays despite gaining negotiating power. Investors holding speculative properties risk value drops and delayed returns, though wealthy buyers may seize opportunities for distressed or bulk purchases. Developers, however, bear the greatest strain, balancing inventory overhang with financing costs.”

Risks for those entering high-inventory micro markets For end-users, a key concern is the project’s financial viability, particularly if the developer faces liquidity pressure. “Delays in completion or community development can hinder neighbourhood growth and infrastructure, while market perceptions may impact future resale value and financing options,” says Rastogi. Precautions for end-users In high-inventory markets, buyers may benefit from stronger negotiating power but should avoid speculative purchases driven solely by expected price rises. “Focus on ready-to-move or near-completion projects from reputable developers, verify all documentation, analyse location and real demand, and consider resale properties under five years old,” says Kumar.

“To mitigate possible risks, end-users should consider diversifying across emerging or frontier micro-markets with higher growth potential and lower inventory pressure,” says Deepak Mishra, director – residential transaction services, Colliers India. Precautions for investors Investors must account for longer holding periods, slower price appreciation, and lower rental yields in high-inventory markets. “Investors should stay cautious, though long-term opportunities may exist in distressed or undervalued assets. Emphasis should be on yield optimisation, portfolio diversification, and a balanced, counter-cyclical investment approach,” says Rastogi. Mishra adds: “Investors should avoid concentrating their entire investment in a single market. Diversifying across multiple micro-markets helps mitigate risk, enhances portfolio resilience, and improves long-term returns.”