Home loan rates steady in Sept; state-owned banks offer best rates

Home loan rates in September will largely stay steady. Public-sector banks offer the most competitive rates — as low as 7.35 per cent, according to data from Paisabazaar.com.

Public-sector banks

For loans up to Rs 30 lakh, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and Canara Bank offer rates starting 7.50 per cent. Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India have similar entry rates at 7.45 per cent and 7.35 per cent respectively.

Some state-owned banks offer concessions:

UCO Bank provides a 0.05-0.10 per cent concession for women borrowers and takeover loans.

Canara Bank offers an additional 5 basis points discount for salaried employees with salary accounts and takeover/ready-to-move proposals.

These concessions could bring effective rates below 7.5 per cent for eligible borrowers.

Private banks and HFCs Private-sector banks are quoting slightly higher rates, with most starting between 7.70 and 8.50 per cent. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and HSBC are among the most competitive, starting from 7.70-7.90 per cent. However, banks such as Bandhan Bank and CSB Bank have upper ranges going above 11 per cent, making rate comparison crucial. Housing finance companies (HFCs) are also offering competitive rates, with LIC Housing Finance, ICICI Home Finance and Bajaj Housing Finance starting at 7.45-7.50 per cent. However, some HFCs like SMFG India Home Finance have rates beginning at 10 per cent, significantly higher than leading banks.

Latest home loan rate in September Name of Lender Loan Amount (Rs) Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS State Bank of India 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95 Bank of Baroda 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.50 Union Bank of India* 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00 Punjab National Bank 7.50-9.35 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25 Bank of India 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.35 Canara Bank** 7.50-10.25 7.45-10.25 7.40-10.15 UCO Bank*** 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50 Bank of Maharashtra 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15 Punjab and Sind Bank 7.55-10.75 7.55-10.75 7.55-10.75 Indian Overseas Bank 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards Indian Bank 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40 Central Bank of India 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40 PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.99 onwards 7.99 onwards 7.99 onwards ICICI Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards Axis Bank 8.35-11.90 8.35-11.90 8.35-9.35 HSBC Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards South Indian Bank 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards Karur Vysya Bank 8.50-10.90 8.50-10.90 8.50-10.90 Karnataka Bank 8.19-10.74 8.19-10.74 8.19-10.74 Federal Bank 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50 Bandhan Bank 8.41-15.00 8.41-12.58 8.41-12.58 RBL Bank 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards CSB Bank 9.39-11.08 9.39-11.08 9.39-11.08 HDFC Bank 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards City Union Bank 8.25-9.50 8.50-10.00 8.75-10.50 HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs) LIC Housing Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards Bajaj Housing Finance 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards Tata Capital 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards PNB Housing Finance 8.25-11.50 8.25-11.50 8.25-10.85 GIC Housing Finance 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards SMFG India Home Finance 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards Sammaan Capital (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards Aditya Birla Capital 8.25 onwards 8.25 onwards 8.25 onwards ICICI Home Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards Godrej Housing Finance 8.55 onwards 8.55 onwards 8.55 onwards *Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy. **Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank. ***Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively. Rates as of 10th September 2025 Source: Paisabazaar.com What this means for borrowers With rates largely steady, borrowers may want to compare offers across lenders rather than wait for further cuts. Experts say that state-owned banks have the lowest rates for first-time homebuyers and those seeking cheaper loans. Those with higher loan amounts or a preference for faster processing might consider private banks or HFCs despite slightly higher rates.