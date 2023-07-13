Housing.com partners with FinBox to offer instant loans up to Rs 10 lakh

India's leading pro-tech platform Housing.com has collaborated with Finbox, a credit infrastructure provider, to offer customers to borrow up to Rs 10 lakh.

This service will help customers with financing needs, including rental security deposits, booking token amounts, renovation costs, and furniture purchases, the real estate company said in a press release.

The platform has integrated this service option on its app and website. Users can access the service through Housing EDGE, a full-stack rental and allied services platform.

Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO of Housing.com, said that Housing.com and FinBox have streamlined the process in a way that applicants can complete the entire loan application in just about three minutes.

He added that once the application is approved, applicants receive instant loan offers, with funds typically disbursed within 24 hours.

"Our goal is to provide a one-stop-shop for all housing-related services, and through this collaboration, we aim to offer customers a hassle-free and efficient way to access personal loans," said Agarwala.

Through FinBox's integration, the platform can match renters and homebuyers with suitable lenders.

Rajat Deshpande, CEO of FinBox, said that his company is committed to empowering non-financial platforms to offer seamless financial services that are convenient for end customers.

According to the press release, the pre-launch phase of the loan service received an overwhelming response, indicating the demand for this loan service. Housing.com and FinBox are poised to revolutionise the personal loan industry by providing customers with a customer-centric borrowing experience.

Sangeet Aggarwal, head of product and design at Housing.com, said that the personal loan industry in India is substantial and through this collaboration, both companies aim to provide customers with a hassle-free and efficient way to access personal loans.

"This partnership with FinBox will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the Indian prop-tech industry," said Aggarwal.

Eligible applicants can view their loan offers immediately upon completing the application. Loan disbursement typically occurs within 24 hours of applying for the loan. The loan is available to both salaried and self-employed individuals who meet the eligibility criteria, including credit score, credit history, age, and income.

