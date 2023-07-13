Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Housing.com partners with FinBox to offer instant loans up to Rs 10 lakh

Housing.com partners with FinBox to offer instant loans up to Rs 10 lakh

Once the application is approved, applicants receive instant loan offers, with funds typically disbursed within 24 hours

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 3:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's leading pro-tech platform Housing.com has collaborated with Finbox, a credit infrastructure provider, to offer customers to borrow up to Rs 10 lakh.

This service will help customers with financing needs, including rental security deposits, booking token amounts, renovation costs, and furniture purchases, the real estate company said in a press release.

The platform has integrated this service option on its app and website. Users can access the service through Housing EDGE, a full-stack rental and allied services platform.

Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO of Housing.com, said that Housing.com and FinBox have streamlined the process in a way that applicants can complete the entire loan application in just about three minutes.

He added that once the application is approved, applicants receive instant loan offers, with funds typically disbursed within 24 hours.

"Our goal is to provide a one-stop-shop for all housing-related services, and through this collaboration, we aim to offer customers a hassle-free and efficient way to access personal loans," said Agarwala.

Through FinBox's integration, the platform can match renters and homebuyers with suitable lenders.

Rajat Deshpande, CEO of FinBox, said that his company is committed to empowering non-financial platforms to offer seamless financial services that are convenient for end customers.

According to the press release, the pre-launch phase of the loan service received an overwhelming response, indicating the demand for this loan service. Housing.com and FinBox are poised to revolutionise the personal loan industry by providing customers with a customer-centric borrowing experience.

Sangeet Aggarwal, head of product and design at Housing.com, said that the personal loan industry in India is substantial and through this collaboration, both companies aim to provide customers with a hassle-free and efficient way to access personal loans.

"This partnership with FinBox will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the Indian prop-tech industry," said Aggarwal.

Eligible applicants can view their loan offers immediately upon completing the application. Loan disbursement typically occurs within 24 hours of applying for the loan. The loan is available to both salaried and self-employed individuals who meet the eligibility criteria, including credit score, credit history, age, and income.
 

Also Read

Motorola Edge 40 with 144Hz curved screen, IP68, wireless charging launched

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

Banks ask RBI to frame policy for silver loans similar to gold metal loans

Stringent rules for education loans turn parents towards gold loans

Account aggregator framework set to change dynamics in retail finance scene

A snapshot of personal loans offered by various banks with details

Missed Aadhar-PAN link deadline? Here are transactions you can still do

Choose luxury flooring that will lift up your home's aesthetics

Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty Midcap 150 outperform all major indexes in June

$590 bn rally since March faces earning reports, retail pull back tests

Topics :Housing.comBS Web ReportsInstant loans

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story