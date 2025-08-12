Nuvama upbeat on AMCs, RTAs; backs HDFC AMC, Nippon Life, KFin; here's why

Nuvama on HDFC AMC, Nippon Life, KFin: Active equity net inflows in July 2025 surged 80 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) to an all-time high of ₹56,540 crore, aided by strong systematic investment plan (SIP) and lump-sum contributions, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities.

The brokerage expects asset management companies (AMCs) and registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) to post a recovery in quarterly earnings, supported by steady inflows and stable equity markets. Its top sector picks are HDFC Asset Management Company (target price ₹6,530), Nippon Life India Asset Management (₹1,010) and KFin Technologies (₹1,540).

Track Stock Market LIVE Updates “We reckon AMCs and RTAs shall report a recovery in Q-o-Q earnings growth driven by steady inflows led by SIPs and stable equity markets. Our top picks in the sector are HDFC AMC (Target: ₹6,530), NAM (Target: ₹1,010) and KFin Technologies (Target: ₹1,540),” analysts at Nuvama said, in a note.

The SIP inflows climbed 4.4 per cent M-o-M to ₹28,460 crore, while lump-sum inflows surged 5.8 times to ₹28,070 crore. Existing schemes attracted ₹45,650 crore (+49.8 per cent M-o-M), and 12 active equity new fund offers (NFOs) garnered ₹10,880 crore (+10.7x M-o-M). For FY26 to date, the industry has reported active equity inflows of ₹1.39 trillion, down 10.1 per cent year-on-year, with SIP and lump-sum inflows at ₹1.09 trillion and ₹30,050 crore, respectively. By category, large- and mid-cap funds captured 21.8 per cent of July’s active equity inflows, flexi-cap funds 13.5 per cent, small-cap funds 11.5 per cent, and thematic funds 16.7 per cent. However, weak market performance – with the Nifty 50 down 2.9 per cent M-o-M, and the Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 indices down 2.9 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively – pulled total active equity assets under management (AUM) down 0.4 per cent M-o-M to ₹41.3 trillion.