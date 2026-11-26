The yield on India’s benchmark 10-year government security (GSec) has fluctuated over the past few weeks. According to Financial Benchmarks India Ltd (FBIL), the yield stood at 7.41 per cent on October 29, 2026, before declining to 7.18 per cent on November 9. It subsequently rose to 7.36 per cent on November 16. Such fluctuations in bond yields also affect returns from debt mutual funds.

Meanwhile, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), debt funds received net inflows of ₹1.13 trillion in October, with a large share going into liquid and overnight funds.

Experts say long-duration funds could benefit more when interest rates decline, while short-duration funds tend to be less affected when rates rise.

Which funds benefit more when interest rates fall? A decline in interest rates generally benefits funds investing in longer-duration bonds more. This is because existing bonds offering higher interest rates become more attractive when rates fall. Harsh Gupta, founder of SIP Yatra, said newly issued bonds would offer lower interest rates following a rate cut. This could lead to an increase in the prices of existing bonds, benefiting funds that invest in them. However, this may not happen every time, as markets often price in anticipated interest rate cuts in advance. Gurmeet Singh Chawla, managing director at Master Capital Services, said investors should not choose long-duration funds solely in anticipation of interest rate cuts. They should consider the fund’s duration, their investment horizon and risk appetite before making a decision.

What happens when interest rates rise or remain stable? When interest rates rise, prices of longer-duration bonds may come under greater pressure, while the impact on shorter-duration bonds is generally less pronounced. According to Chawla, when interest rates remain stable, interest income from bonds, also known as accrual income, assumes greater importance. However, debt fund returns do not depend on interest rates alone. Changes in bond prices and the composition of the fund’s portfolio also influence returns. Gupta said a rise in interest rates could lead to a decline in the net asset value (NAV) of long-duration funds. In contrast, bonds with shorter maturities held by short-duration funds mature sooner, allowing fund managers to reinvest the proceeds at higher interest rates.

Choose debt funds according to your investment horizon When selecting a debt fund, investors should consider not only returns but also their investment horizon and the risks involved. Chawla said investors should assess a fund’s duration, portfolio composition and sensitivity to interest rate movements before investing. Choosing between short- and long-duration funds solely on the basis of past returns would not be advisable. According to Gupta, investors should first determine when they will need the money. If the investment horizon is short, price fluctuations in longer-duration bonds could affect their ability to meet financial goals. It is, therefore, important to align the fund’s duration with the investment horizon.