How many bank holidays are there in April 2024: Check full list here

If you are visiting a bank, a list of holidays will for sure save you from a lot of hassle. These holidays differ across states, but all banks universally close on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for April, 2024. As per this list, banks across India will be closed for a total of 14 days in April

Bank holidays in April 2024 (State-Wise):

1. April 1 (Monday): To close their annual accounts, banks will remain shut in most states except Mizoram, Sikkim, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

2. April 5 (Friday): On account of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida, banks will be closed in Hyderabad-Telangana, Jammu, and Srinagar.

3. April 7 (Sunday): Weekend (All States).

4. April 9 (Tuesday): For Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra, banks will be shut in Goa, Jammu, Srinagar, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad-Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad- Telangana, and Manipur.

5. April 10 (Wednesday): Banks will be closed in Kerala for Ramzan-Id (Eid-Ul-Fitr).

6. April 11 (Thursday): For Ramzan-Id (Eid-Ul-Fitr) (1st Shawwal), banks will remain shut in most states except Sikkim, Kerala, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh.

7. April 13 (second Saturday): Banks will be closed for Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu, and Srinagar.

8. April 14 (Sunday): Weekend (All States).

9. April 15 (Monday): Banks will remain closed for Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day in Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

10. April 16 (Tuesday): Banks will remain closed for Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

11. April 20 (third Saturday): Banks will be closed for Garia Puja in Agartala.

12. April 21 (Sunday): Weekend (All States).

13. April 27 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday (All States).

14. April 28 (Sunday): Weekend (All States).

Customers planning to visit their respective banks on these days must plan their journey accordingly. However, it is important to note that other banking facilities like UPI and internet banking facilities will remain functional on these holidays.