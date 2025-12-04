How much salary is 'truly enough'? Breakdown shows why most get it wrong

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

n a world where salary discussions are becoming louder than ever, a new framework shared by financial expert Vijay Maheshwari is cutting through the noise with one simple message:

Your “enough” isn’t a number — it’s a lifestyle choice. Your ideal salary is not a number — it’s a lifestyle choice.

The above infographic shared by Maheshwari on LinkedIn breaks down what it actually costs for a solo earner to live a Basic, Comfortable, or Ideal life in a Tier-1 city in 2025 — and the ranges reveal just how far perception differs from reality.

Monthly Expenses: What It Really Takes to Live in a Tier-1 City

Maheshwari’s table outlines the key expense buckets most young earners fail to account for: housing, groceries, transport, lifestyle spending, healthcare and investments. Based on these, the minimum monthly needs look like this: Basic life: ₹34,000–₹40,000 A modest 1BHK, bare-bones lifestyle, essential health cover, and minimal savings. Comfortable life: ₹50,000–₹70,000 Balanced lifestyle, better mobility and healthcare choices, and slightly stronger savings. Ideal life: ₹90,000–₹1.2 lakh+ Premium lifestyle, higher discretionary spending, strong health cover, and serious wealth-building investments. Across all tiers, expenses are shaped by a few big buckets: rent, groceries, utilities, transport, lifestyle spending, health insurance, and investments — with rent alone stretching from ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 depending on the standard of living.

The key insight? A “comfortable” life doesn’t actually require a massive salary — but an “ideal” life demands intentional financial planning. What Decides Your “Enough”? The analysis highlights that “enough” is never a fixed amount. Five major factors dictate whether ₹40,000 feels manageable or whether you realistically need over ₹1.5 lakh. 1. City Tier Metros demand higher rent and transport costs. Small towns stretch your money much further. 2. Dependents A single person, a couple, a family with kids, or someone supporting parents — each has a very different financial equation. The infographic breaks it down into five real-world factors:

3. Existing EMIs Loans for education, home, or car can swallow 30–40% of monthly income before anything else. 4. Life Goals Buying a home, travelling more, upgrading lifestyle, or planning early retirement all affect how much you need. 5. Savings Rate A minimum of 20% investing is recommended — and this alone can shift you from one category to another. Together, these determine whether ₹40,000 feels abundant or ₹1.5 lakh still feels tight. What Salary Should You Aim For in 2025? Maheshwari categorises 2025 salary ambitions into four practical bands: ₹35k–₹45k: Freshers & small-town living