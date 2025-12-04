Sonu Nigam rents out commercial unit in Santacruz East for Rs 19 lakh/month

Indian singer Sonu Nigam has leased out a commercial unit in Mumbai’s Santacruz East for a monthly rent of ₹19 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The agreement was officially registered in December 2025.

As per IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards, the commercial unit, located in Trade Centre BKC, measures 4,257 sq. ft. (~395 sq. m.). The deal incurred a stamp duty of ₹3.27 lakh and registration charges of ₹1,000, and includes a security deposit of ₹90 lakh.

According to Square Yards’ analysis, the rental agreement spans five years. The rent is fixed at ₹19 lakh for the first year, with an escalation of 5.26% taking it to ₹20 lakh in the second year. From year two onward, the rent will rise at a steady annual rate of 5%, increasing to ₹21 lakh in the third year, ₹22.05 lakh in the fourth year, and ₹23.15 lakh in the fifth year. The total rental outflow during the lease tenure amounts to ₹12.62 crore.