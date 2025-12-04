Worli India's ultra-luxury capital with ₹5,500-cr apartment deals in 2 yrs

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

40% of India’s Ultra-Luxury Apartment Market Belongs to Worli

The report shows that Worli alone accounts for 40% of all ultra-luxury apartment transactions in India, making it the single largest magnet for UHNW buyers.

Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group, puts it plainly:

“Across India—from Bengaluru’s tech corridors to Delhi’s power zones—nearly half of all homes sold above ₹40 crore are in Worli.” And the momentum is only accelerating. 2025 witnessed one of India’s costliest apartment sales: two duplexes sold for ₹700+ crore. In the last three years alone, 20+ homes priced above ₹100 crore have changed hands in Worli. No other micro-market in India has seen this velocity of wealth. Where India’s Rich Now Live: Prices Hit ₹1 Lakh per Sq. Ft. Premium towers in Worli now command ₹65,000 to over ₹1,00,000 per sq. ft., placing it in the same league as global prime districts like New York’s Lower Manhattan and Dubai’s Downtown.

The price-to-size segmentation paints a clear picture of where the UHNW segment is buying: Below ₹8 crore: <1,000 sq. ft. ₹8–16 crore: 1,000–2,000 sq. ft. ₹16–24 crore: 2,000–3,000 sq. ft. ₹24–32 crore: 3,000–4,000 sq. ft. ₹32 crore+: 4,000+ sq. ft. ultra-premium residences To put it in perspective: a 4,000+ sq. ft. apartment (considered ultra-premium) easily crosses ₹32–40+ crore. Combine premium floor, sea views, luxury amenities — and you’re looking at homes pushing ₹80–100+ crore. This matches global luxury real estate arcs, where top-tier properties often cost north of ₹1 lakh per sq ft in world-class cities.

Rather than mere real estate appreciation, this can be seen as wealth concentration becoming geographic. From Industrial Pocket to Global Skyline Two decades of relentless development have transformed from a largely nondescript industrial zone into a curated lifestyle ecosystem. There are nearly 4-5 million sq. ft. of premium residential and retail space currently under construction here, and this is just the visible layer of a deeper structural shift. Supporting Infrastructure -Rs 69,000+ crores in completed or ongoing infrastructure projects now ribbon through the Worli micro-market. The iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link and partially operational Mumbai Coastal Road are new economic corridors reshaping Mumbai's geography, noted the report.

These deals signify substantial investments in luxury residential and large-scale developments, reflecting Worli's growing appeal as a prime real estate hub. Commercial Worli Is Booming Too Despite its reputation as a luxury residential hotspot, Worli’s office market is quietly as fierce: Rents: ₹180–375 per sq. ft. per month

Vacancy: just 8.1% This is rare scarcity pricing, signalling that global and domestic institutional investors now view Worli as Mumbai’s emerging central business district, not merely a residential enclave. A ₹36,000-Crore Incoming Pipeline The report outlines how Worli’s growth is nowhere near done: ₹7,600+ crore in land deals closed since 2023

Revenue potential: ₹36,000+ crore

₹19,000–21,000 crore worth of residential projects under construction

40 acres of future development in the pipeline from India’s top developers For UHNW buyers and private wealth managers, this signals long-term price resilience and continued demand depth.

Prices rival global luxury capitals

Infrastructure worth ₹69,000 crore supports livability

A pipeline exceeding ₹36,000 crore ensures the next decade of growth What South Bombay once symbolised for old wealth, Worli now represents for India’s new wealth—high-rise, high-speed, and high-value.

Worli has officially graduated from being Mumbai’s aspirational luxury address to becoming India’s most powerful ultra-high-net-worth residential fortress. A new report by ANAROCK and 360 One Wealth, “The Pinnacle of Luxury: Worli”, reveals that the micro-market has seen over 30+ apartments priced above ₹40 crore each that were sold in just two years, amounting to ₹5,500 crore in transactions.